Fires in Istanbul remained a major urban safety concern in 2025, with the Istanbul Fire Department responding to a total of 27,820 fire incidents throughout the year. Official figures show that a fire broke out in the city every 18 minutes and 54 seconds, highlighting the scale and continuity of emergency interventions across Türkiye’s largest metropolitan area.

According to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department, the leading cause of fires was faulty and careless use, which resulted in 7,931 incidents, accounting for 28.5% of all fires. These incidents were mainly linked to unextinguished cigarette butts, matches, lighters, unattended stove flames and children playing with fire, indicating that everyday human behavior continues to represent a critical risk factor.

The second most common cause was the improper use of heat sources, responsible for 7,803 fires, corresponding to 28.0% of the total. This category included electrical installation failures, transformer-related incidents, and the unsafe use of electric stoves, irons, and electric heaters. Mechanical faults and technical malfunctions caused 5,434 fires, representing 19.5% of all incidents, while the remaining fires, equal to 23.9%, were attributed to other or undetermined causes.

An assessment of fire locations shows that residential buildings accounted for the largest share of incidents. A total of 6,545 fires occurred in homes, representing 23.5% of all fires. Commercial facilities, including warehouses, workplaces, and offices, recorded 2,098 fires, equal to 7.5%, while road vehicles were involved in 1,981 fires, corresponding to 7.1% of the total. The remaining incidents took place in open areas, industrial zones, and other non-residential locations.

Operational performance data indicate that firefighting teams achieved an average response time of 7 minutes and 2 seconds in 2025, reflecting sustained intervention capacity across Istanbul’s complex and densely populated urban environment.

Beyond fire-related emergencies, the Istanbul Fire Department intervened in a total of 135,510 incidents during the year, covering search and rescue operations, floods, waterlogging, safety measures, and other emergency cases. During these operations, 11,763 people were rescued, demonstrating the institution’s broader role in urban risk management.

Animal rescue operations also represented a notable share of overall activity. Firefighters rescued 18,858 animals throughout the year, including cats, dogs, birds, as well as animals such as horses, iguanas, and eagles. In addition, teams carried out 8,378 search and rescue operations and conducted 210 water drainage interventions in response to flooding and severe weather events.

District-based statistics show that Esenyurt recorded the highest number of fires, with 1,844 incidents, accounting for 6.6% of all fires in Istanbul. Pendik followed with 1,367 fires, or 4.9%, while Arnavutköy recorded 1,356 fires, also equal to 4.9%. Silivri reported 1,173 fires, representing 4.2%, Küçükçekmece recorded 1,018 fires, or 3.7%, and Başakşehir followed with 995 incidents, corresponding to 3.6% of the city total.

At the opposite end of the scale, the Princes’ Islands district recorded the lowest number of fires, with 49 incidents, representing just 0.2% of all fires in the city. Other districts reported moderate shares, reflecting differences in population density, building structures, and land-use patterns.

Overall, the data indicate that more than 56% of all fires in Istanbul in 2025 resulted from preventable causes, particularly careless behavior and electrical-related failures. Authorities emphasize that strengthening public awareness, ensuring routine electrical inspections, and promoting basic household fire safety measures could significantly reduce fire incidents and alleviate pressure on emergency response systems across the city.