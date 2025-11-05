Istanbul Governor Davut Gül unveiled comprehensive public safety measures and shared updated law enforcement data, emphasizing a significant decline in crime and the introduction of strict new regulations against harassment in tourist areas.

Speaking at a briefing held at the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Istanbul on Wednesday, Gül highlighted that Istanbul remains among the safest cities in the world, with crimes against individuals falling nearly 9% in the first 10 months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. He noted that both the number of incidents and the rate of case resolutions have shown consistent improvement.

According to the governor, all categories of property crimes recorded declines, with snatch theft down by 56%, car theft by 50% and motorcycle theft by 48%. Gül attributed the progress largely to the successful capture of long-wanted criminals, which he said has prevented potential future crimes and enhanced community safety.

Addressing unlicensed firearms, Gül said that 14,235 weapons were seized during the first 10 months of the year, while related arrests increased by 130%. “Every illegal weapon we take off the streets represents one less threat to public safety,” he said.

The governor also detailed intensified operations against organized crime networks, revealing that 145 groups were dismantled and 1,643 suspects were apprehended, with the total value of seized assets rising eightfold compared to last year. Shootings linked to organized crime have dropped by 48%, while 1,480 social media accounts used for propaganda or recruitment were shut down.

“We will not tolerate any criminal structures that position themselves above the law,” Gül stated. “Our operations against these networks will continue without compromise.”

In the area of smuggling, which Gül described as both a public health threat and a financial channel for terrorism, operations increased by 21%, preventing counterfeit and illegal goods from entering the market and saving nearly TL 2 billion ($47,000) in tax losses.

He also underscored intensified efforts against drug trafficking, reporting 9,459 operations targeting the production and sale of narcotics. The number of seized drug pills has doubled, and cannabis seizures have tripled year-on-year. “We are conducting continuous inspections around schools, cafes, parks, and recreational areas to protect our children from drug risks,” he added.

On cybercrime, Gül said authorities are focusing on a wide range of offenses, including illegal betting, financial fraud, money laundering, terrorist propaganda and child exploitation. He urged citizens to stay alert and practice digital awareness.

Gül noted that in a city with more than 6 million vehicles, traffic safety remains a top priority. Over the first 10 months of 2025, fatal accidents declined by 18%, overall deaths by 20%, pedestrian deaths by 13% and motorcycle-related fatalities by 23%. However, he expressed concern over an increase in injury-related crashes, with motorcycles involved in roughly 64% of serious accidents. “We are stepping up inspections, and with the Interior Ministry’s new traffic law proposal expected to strengthen penalties, we hope to see even greater improvements,” he said.

Among the most notable announcements was a new policy targeting "hanutçuluk," a term referring to persistently harassing or forcibly directing customers in tourist areas. Under the new regulations, business owners and employees will only be permitted to greet customers within 50 centimeters of their storefronts. Actions such as blocking pedestrians, making physical contact, or loudly calling out to passersby will be prohibited.

Shops will also be required to install audio and video surveillance systems, and municipal and police units will conduct inspections using body cameras and drones. Violations will result in business suspensions ranging from three to 10 days.

Concluding the session, Gül highlighted the city’s continued progress in managing irregular migration, noting that inspections have increased while the number of detected irregular migrants continues to decline, thanks to the ongoing operation of Mobile Migration Points.