In a pivotal development for Istanbul, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has unanimously approved a transformative proposal to address the city's long-standing taxi service problems. The decision marks a significant step toward improving the notorious taxi system in Istanbul, which has faced ongoing criticism for inadequate service and customer dissatisfaction.

The proposal includes a dramatic 73% increase in the number of taxis operating in Istanbul. Currently, with approximately 18,395 taxis serving a population with one taxi for every 861 residents, the city lags behind major global cities like Mexico City, Paris and London, according to data by IBB. Under the new legislation, the total number of taxis is expected to rise to 31,815, aiming to provide one taxi for every 500 residents. The exact timeline for this increase will be announced later.

The proposal also introduces a new taxi system, known as the Application-Based Taxi Transportation System (Uygulama Tabanlı Taksi Taşımacılığı Sistemi), which received approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Starting with 2,500 vehicles, this system is designed to improve service quality and address the negative public perception of Istanbul’s taxis. The new taxis will feature a distinctive design and include a security partition for added safety, with no traditional rooftop signs. Instead, passengers will request taxis via mobile apps or designated taxi stands.

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu highlighted the new system’s advantages on social media, stating: "We hope this step will be beneficial for our city in solving the taxi problem." He emphasized that the new system aims to offer better service and enhance the reputation of taxi services in Istanbul.

The new legislation also imposes stricter regulations for taxi licenses, which will now be issued for five years with specific conditions for renewal. Additionally, taxi operators will be required to join licensed mobile apps, ensuring better service standards and reducing instances of tourist exploitation and customer service issues.

The decision to overhaul Istanbul's taxi system follows repeated attempts to address the issues over the years. Ekrem Imamoğlu expressed optimism about the forthcoming changes, noting that significant efforts have been made to resolve the city’s taxi problems. Imamoğlu stated: "We are close to increasing the number of taxis and implementing the new taxi system as a result of our collaborative efforts with all stakeholders."

This comprehensive plan aims to remedy the persistent shortcomings in Istanbul's taxi services and meet the growing transportation needs of the city's residents. The IBB Council will review the new system's details, with the implementation date and taxi tenders to be determined by the IBB.

The proposed changes signal a hopeful new era for Istanbul’s taxi services, promising enhanced efficiency, improved service quality and a better overall experience for passengers.