Istanbul is emerging as a key destination for the repair and restoration of luxury and branded watches, as foreign customers increasingly choose the city for its competitive prices and experienced craftsmen.

Watch owners from across Europe and other regions are bringing high-end Swiss and luxury timepieces to Istanbul, opting for independent workshops over authorized service centers at home. Industry professionals say the trend reflects a combination of cost advantages, technical expertise and growing international visibility.

Watch repairer Zekai Ataç, who has worked in the trade for 55 years, said he serves both domestic and international clients from his shop in Istanbul’s Sirkeci district, where he has operated since 1990. Ataç said he began learning the profession at a young age and later specialized in branded and Swiss watches, carrying out repairs and full revisions for globally known models.

The value of Swiss watches varies widely, Ataç said, ranging from entry-level luxury pieces worth tens of thousands of Turkish lira to rare models priced at up to $100,000.

Repair costs in Istanbul, however, remain relatively moderate by international standards. As of this year, overhauls for automatic branded watches average around TL 19,000 ($433), while chronograph repairs can reach up to $1,000 depending on complexity. Certain high-end models, such as advanced Rolex chronographs, require higher fees.

Ataç said demand from abroad has grown steadily. Over the past two to three years, the number of foreign customers traveling to Istanbul specifically for luxury watch repairs has increased by about 30%. He noted that clients regularly come from countries including Switzerland, Germany, France, Norway and Finland, with some sending watches from cities such as Munich on a routine basis.

He attributed the rise in demand to word-of-mouth recommendations and online platforms that connect collectors, vintage traders and repair specialists. Many dealers, Ataç said, buy older watches, have them restored in Istanbul and then resell them in international markets.

Beyond pricing, speed and experience are major factors. Ataç said many European watchmakers receive formal training through specialized schools, while Turkish masters typically learn the craft through decades of hands-on work, allowing them to diagnose and repair complex mechanisms efficiently.

Although some repairs may be cheaper abroad depending on spare-part availability, Ataç said Istanbul remains competitive overall. As interest in vintage and luxury watches continues to grow, industry representatives expect Istanbul to further strengthen its role as a regional center for high-end watch repair and restoration.