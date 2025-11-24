The Istanbul Governor’s Office has issued a new directive prohibiting the feeding of stray dogs throughout the city as part of a broader effort to regulate stray animal management and protect public health.

The circular, titled “Procedures and Actions to Be Taken Regarding Stray Animals,” was published following the Provincial Animal Protection Board meeting held on Nov. 5, 2025. It reaffirms the responsibilities of local municipalities under Law No. 5199 on the Protection of Animals and related regulations, emphasizing the critical role of local authorities in managing stray animal populations.

According to the directive, municipalities across Istanbul have been allocated land to establish natural habitats and shelters for stray animals. The Governor’s Office has called for urgent completion of project planning, tendering and construction activities related to these sites. The directive stresses the acceleration of efforts to collect, sterilize, rehabilitate and relocate stray dogs to these designated shelters and natural living areas in full compliance with existing legislation.

One of the key mandates within the directive is the prohibition of uncontrolled feeding of stray dogs in sensitive public areas. This includes locations such as health care and educational institutions, airports, places of worship, parks, gardens, roadsides and playgrounds. The measure aims to curb the rise in pest and rodent populations, reduce environmental pollution, prevent ecological imbalance and mitigate risks to public health and safety.

The directive places responsibility on relevant supervisors to rigorously monitor the enforcement of the feeding ban, ensuring there are no lapses or disruptions during implementation. Additionally, it warns that any loss of life or property damage attributable to stray animals will be viewed as a failure by municipalities to fulfill their legal obligations, potentially leading to administrative consequences.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has called on all local authorities and residents to comply strictly with the new regulations to maintain a safer and more balanced urban environment.