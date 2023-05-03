The third edition of the Istanbul Caravan Festival is scheduled to kick off on May 19, National Youth and Sports Day, and run until May 21 in the beautiful resort of Kilyos, located on Istanbul's northern coast. Organized by the Doğada Yaşam Okulu, which translates to "School for Living in Nature," this festival is designed to bring together caravan enthusiasts and nature lovers alike through various sports activities, competitions, events and workshops.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a refreshing atmosphere on the edges of Istanbul's suburb Sarıyer district where lush green forests meet stunning blue seas, offering a unique combination of fun and a nature-filled holiday.

Participants of the festival join a dart competition. (Courtesy of Doğada Yaşam Okulu)

As a limited number of caravans can take part in the festival, those planning to attend should check for availability and detailed information about the festival online. Those who are curious about caravan life but do not own one will be offered ticket options for daily entry, the organizer noted.

Within the scope of the festival, free ring services will be organized from Istanbul Hacıosman Metro Station for visitors enthusiastic about nature but who don't want to deal with the hassle of traffic or parking.

As part of the activities to be presented to visitors, along with the promotional stands that will be open throughout the day, interesting competitions, sports events, children's special workshops and talks will also be held.

A visitor of the Istanbul Caravan Festival enjoys the zipline. (Courtesy of Doğada Yaşam Okulu)

According to the organization, they aim to reach out to more than 10,000 individual visitors at the festival, as well as to host over 200 caravans.

Established on 400 decares of land in 2018, Doğada Yaşam Okulu is one of the largest camp and nature-themed facilities in Istanbul, having hosted 35,000 guests so far. The organization, working to introduce children and young people to nature, provides services with its expert and certified team of 35 people who personally take part in hundreds of camp organizations in the country and abroad.