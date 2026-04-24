Several roads in Istanbul will be temporarily closed in Beşiktaş and Beyoğlu on Friday, while additional restrictions will be implemented in Üsküdar on Saturday due to scheduled public events, according to the Istanbul Police Department.

The Istanbul Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Branch Directorate announced that traffic arrangements have been made across three districts as part of planned events, with specific road closures and alternative routes identified.

In Beşiktaş and Beyoğlu, closures will be in effect today between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. traffic will be restricted on key routes including Gazhane Street behind the stadium toward Dolmabahçe, with vehicles redirected via Asker Ocağı Street to Mete Junction.

Gümüşsuyu MKE area access toward Dolmabahçe will also be blocked, while Prof. Dr. Bedri Karafakioğlu Street and several connecting roads toward Dolmabahçe will remain closed.

Authorities also stated that sections of Meclisi Mebusan Street, Kemeraltı Street, and the route between Karaköy Square and Tophane toward Beşiktaş will not be open to traffic. Dolmabahçe Street and surrounding connections will be closed in both directions, while Galata Bridge access toward Beyoğlu will also be restricted.

Tram services at Tophane, Fındıklı Mimar Sinan University, and Kabataş stations will not be available during the closures. Officials have advised drivers to use alternative routes such as Çırağan, Tersane, Refik Saydam, Boğazkesen, Süleyman Seba streets, Barbaros Boulevard, and Unkapanı Bridge.

In Üsküdar, road closures will take place tomorrow between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. The restrictions will affect Harem Coastal Road, including the stretch between Selimiye Street and Hakimiyeti Milliye Street, along with all connecting roads.

Parts of the D-100 highway and Tıbbiye Street connections will also be closed, with northbound traffic diverted to Tıbbiye Street. In addition, Harem and Sirkeci ferry terminal entrances will not be accessible during the closure period.

Alternative routes in Üsküdar include Nuh Kuyusu, Hakimiyeti Milliye, Dr. Eyüp Aksoy, Dr. Fahri Atabey, Selmani Pak, Doğancılar, Tunus Bağ, Halk, and Paşa Limanı streets.

Authorities urged drivers to follow traffic signage and use alternative routes to avoid delays during the scheduled restrictions.