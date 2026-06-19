Doctors at Istanbul University's Oncology Institute have successfully treated four breast cancer patients without surgery using cryoablation, a minimally invasive technique that destroys tumors by freezing them.

The patients were discharged on the same day after undergoing the procedure, which specialists describe as a promising alternative for selected individuals with early-stage breast cancer.

Cryoablation involves inserting a thin needle into the tumor under local anesthesia and cooling the cancerous tissue to temperatures as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius (minus 274 degrees Fahrenheit). The extreme cold destroys targeted cancer cells without the need for conventional surgery or general anesthesia.

The treatment is generally offered to patients over the age of 60 with early-stage breast cancer and tumors smaller than 1.5 centimeters, particularly those who are unable or unwilling to undergo surgery.

Dr. Inci Kızıldağ Yırgın, who led the procedures at the institute's radiology department, said the technique offers several advantages over traditional surgery, including the preservation of breast tissue, the absence of surgical scars and a faster return to normal daily activities.

"Studies conducted worldwide show that cryoablation provides results comparable to surgery, with success rates reaching 97% to 98%," Yırgın said.

She noted that the procedure is especially valuable for patients with heart conditions or those taking blood-thinning medications, groups that often face higher risks during surgery and general anesthesia.

Unlike conventional breast cancer operations, patients remain awake throughout the treatment and can usually return home after a short observation period.

Yırgın said the institute treated four patients on the same day for the first time, marking a milestone in the facility's use of the technique.

Following treatment, patients continue to be monitored by oncology specialists and may receive additional therapies, including radiation or medication, depending on their individual needs.

Dr. Berkay Kılıç, a general surgeon at the institute, said cryoablation has emerged as an important option for selected patient groups, particularly those with hormone-sensitive breast cancer that has not spread to underarm lymph nodes.

He added that the technique can also benefit patients with uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension or chronic lung diseases who may face complications following surgery.

According to Kılıç, procedures typically take between 45 minutes and one hour and cause minimal discomfort.

"The patient remains fully conscious during the procedure, and we are able to communicate throughout the treatment," he said.

One of the patients, 72-year-old Naciye Özden, said she was pleased with the outcome and felt well following the procedure.