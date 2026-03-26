Thousands of storks are crossing Istanbul’s skies as the spring migration reaches its peak, reaffirming the city’s position as one of the most important gateways between Africa and Europe for migratory birds.

Fikret Can, an 81-year-old researcher known as “Stork Grandfather,” said his nearly two decades of observations show that about 90% of Europe’s stork population chooses the Bosporus route during migration, underscoring the city’s importance despite alternative crossings such as Gibraltar.

Flocks recorded in the Arnavutköy district, particularly across wetlands and grasslands, reflect the intensity of the seasonal movement. These areas serve as temporary resting points for storks undertaking a journey that spans thousands of kilometers between Africa and Europe.

“Istanbul is a vital passage for storks,” Can said, noting that the birds rely on thermal air currents and cannot cross large bodies of water, forcing them to follow land-based routes.

The migration currently underway marks the midpoint of a long journey that begins in South Africa. Storks travel across the African continent, pass through Egypt and the Middle East, and enter Türkiye via Hatay in southern Türkiye. From there, they move across Anatolia to reach Istanbul before continuing through Thrace to their nesting areas in Europe.

The full journey covers between 10,000 and 15,000 kilometers (6,214 to 9,320 miles), making access to safe stopover sites essential for survival. Experts say Istanbul’s location along this route makes it one of only two main crossing points between Europe and Africa, alongside Gibraltar.

Despite the longer distance, most European storks prefer the Istanbul corridor, reinforcing its ecological significance. During the autumn migration period, nearly 1 million storks are observed over the city’s skies each year, highlighting the scale of the phenomenon.

Historical records also point to a longstanding connection between Istanbul and storks. During the Ottoman era, facilities known as “Gurabahane-i Laklakan” were established to treat injured birds, reflecting an early example of organized wildlife care.

Today, conservation efforts continue to focus on protecting key habitats. Wetlands and grasslands in areas such as Sazlıbosna, Arnavutköy, Hacımaşlı and the broader Çatalca region remain critical for resting and nesting during migration.

Can urged the public not to disturb storks during this period, especially when they land to rest in the evenings. “They need to conserve energy,” he said. “Even feeding them can disrupt their natural behavior.”