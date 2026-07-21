Summer is the perfect time to escape Istanbul's heat and humidity, which typically ranges between 70% and 80%, by heading to one of the city's nearby swimming spots. Whether you're looking for beaches close to the city center or easily accessible by public transportation, there are plenty of options to cool off safely.

The Princes' Islands, Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada and Kınalıada generally offer a peaceful retreat from the city's bustle, with beaches, historic streets and scenic Sea of Marmara views.

Regular city lines known as Şehir Hatları ferries depart daily from Eminönü, Beşiktaş and Bostancı between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., making islands easily accessible.

Visitors can choose between free public beaches, including Kumluk Beach on Kınalıada, and private swimming facilities with paid entry. Also, the islands are known for their pine-lined roads, historic mansions, waterfront cafes, and walking and cycling routes.

Many expats or tourists in Istanbul organize weekend social gatherings through online communities, making the islands a popular entertainment destination.

Istanbul's Marmara shoreline offers an easy seaside escape. Popular spots like Florya, Yeşilköy, and Caddebostan feature sandy beaches in the city.

Reaching these beaches is easy via the Marmaray train, which drops passengers directly at coastal stops like "Florya Akvaryum."

Same for the Asian side, shores like Caddebostan or Maltepe, with affordable beaches, can be easily reached.

Accessing these public beaches is both highly affordable and seamless visitors only need to tap their standard Istanbulkart at entry gates.

On the other hand, destinations like Kilyos, Şile, and Riva, which are small towns close to the city, offer wide, sandy stretches and a genuine holiday atmosphere.

Navigating to these northern coastlines is straightforward via the city's integrated transit network.

Kilyos is easily reached via the M2 Metro to Hacıosman, followed by bus 151. Şile is accessible via M5 Metro to Çekmeköy and a connecting bus, while Riva is reachable from Beykoz by local bus.

For Şile, passengers can take the M5 Metro from Üsküdar to Çekmeköy Station, followed by the 139A bus line, or take buses directly from Üsküdar center close to the metro gate.

Those targeting Riva can take a scenic ferry ride to Beykoz and smoothly transition to local bus 137.

When visiting the coastlines, packing sunscreen, beach towels, and a light windbreaker is highly recommended due to sudden coastal weather changes.

Private resorts in Kilyos and Şile also offer hourly lessons with professional instructors for swimming.

Tourists at ferry terminal to visit the Princes' Islands in the Sea of Marmara, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2022. (Shutterstock Photo)

Safety first

Another important aspect of any trip to the coast is safety. Local lifeguard Hayati Tekmen says constant vigilance and personal awareness are key to preventing beach emergencies.

Tekmen says beginners often make the mistake of being too confident and swimming in unknown waters without understanding local conditions.

"If someone finds themselves in danger of drowning, the first steps are to stay calm, control their breathing and immediately call for help," Tekmen said.

He said lifeguards stay watchful to prevent panic and use rescue tubes to safely save victims without endangering themselves.

Tekmen emphasized that open-water survival relies on strict breathing control, inhaling through the mouth and exhaling steadily through the nose, opposite to normal breathing.

He warned that panic can cause swimmers to inhale water or lose control of their breathing, significantly increasing the risk of drowning, even in shallow water.

Safety infrastructure remains robust across these busier northern shores, with certified municipal lifeguards actively on duty at all public beaches from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Navigating these open and potentially unpredictable waters, however, requires more than just swimming skills, it demands immediate access to emergency support.

If visitors ever find themselves in trouble in Türkiye’s beautiful but challenging seas, they no longer need a phonebook full of different emergency numbers.

In an emergency, visitors can dial 112, which instantly connects them to a central dispatcher for police and ambulance services, while the fire service can be reached via 110.

If a crisis unfolds far out at sea beyond the reach of shore lifeguards, swimmers and boaters can dial 158, Türkiye's dedicated Coast Guard Command (Sahil Güvenlik) emergency hotline for maritime emergencies.

Dialing 158 provides direct access to coast guard rescue teams, ensuring a swift response to emergencies at sea.

This dedicated hotline enables rescue teams to respond quickly to swimmers or vessels in distress.