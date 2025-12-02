As Istanbul braces for the winter season, city officials warn that rainfall levels have been below average, contributing to declining water reserves in the region’s dams.

Ergün Cebeci, head of the Disaster Affairs and Risk Management Department at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), said the most likely period for snowfall in Istanbul is from early January to mid-February.

Speaking at a “Winter Preparation and Evaluation Meeting” held at the Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) in Eyüpsultan on Wednesday, Cebeci outlined long-term weather forecasts for the city. He noted that precipitation in December is expected to remain within seasonal norms, but acknowledged recent rainfall has been lower than needed to replenish dam levels adequately.

“Temperatures will drop to winter levels in the last week of December. Snowfall is projected to begin early January and continue through mid-February,” Cebeci said. “March is expected to be relatively mild and rainy.”

Istanbul’s dams have seen a worrying decline in water levels due to the recent dry conditions, raising concerns over water supply security as the city heads into the colder months.

The meeting also discussed IBB’s preparations for winter conditions, including transportation, salt supplies and other readiness measures.