Snowfall that began in the early morning hours of Monday in Istanbul continues intermittently in several parts of the city.

Snow that started overnight in Silivri and Çatalca became more visible in the city’s northern and western districts as well as in higher elevations during the morning hours.

Intermittent snowfall continues across Istanbul, intensifying in some locations while remaining light in others.

On the European side, snowfall is continuing at intervals in Büyükçekmece, Bağcılar, Küçükçekmece, Sultangazi, Başakşehir, Beylikdüzü and Arnavutköy, while sleet has begun in Bahçelievler and Bakırköy.

On the Asian side, snowfall persists in higher elevations, particularly in Ümraniye, Çekmeköy and Beykoz.

Snow remains effective in forested high-altitude areas, especially around Çamlıca Hill in Üsküdar and Aydos Forest.

In affected areas, parked vehicles, rooftops, roadsides and green spaces have been covered with a white layer of snow.

Due to the precipitation, drivers are proceeding with caution.

In some districts, rain and mixed rain and snow are also being observed. Municipal and highway authority teams are on standby with snow-fighting vehicles on highways, main arteries, busy streets and junctions as a precautionary measure.

Separately, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced that in-person education will be suspended across the city on Monday, due to forecast adverse weather conditions. All public and private schools and training institutions will be closed for one day, while certain public-sector employees, including pregnant staff, disabled personnel, veterans and women with children under the age of 8, will be placed on administrative leave, with exemptions applied to essential services.