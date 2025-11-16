Istanbul residents connected to the water supply lines between the Ömerli Drinking Water Treatment Plant and the Çamlıca Reservoir have experienced temporary changes in water clarity over the past few days, raising public concern.

The Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), addressed these concerns in an official statement, confirming that operational works on the transmission lines have caused temporary turbidity in the water supplied to subscribers in the affected areas.

According to ISKI, the discoloration and cloudiness observed in the water are temporary and the result of routine maintenance and operational activities aimed at improving the overall efficiency and safety of the water network. The agency emphasized that this turbidity does not pose any risk to human health.

“Our field teams are actively conducting necessary flushing and discharge procedures to restore water clarity,” ISKI announced. “We expect the water quality to return to normal shortly, ensuring uninterrupted safe water service to all residents.”

ISKI further urged subscribers to remain patient and assured that regular monitoring is ongoing to maintain water standards in line with public health regulations. Residents are encouraged to report any ongoing issues directly to ISKI customer service.

This is not the first time that Istanbul has faced recent episodes of water quality concerns and shortages, where even minor changes in water color quickly attract widespread public attention.