Istanbul Governor Davut Gül presented the security data for January 2025 at a news conference held at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Istanbul Provincial Directorate on Feb. 7.

Gül, accompanied by a team of security officials, shared significant findings, particularly in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Gül began by highlighting the security achievements of the first month of the year, especially the successful operations against terrorism. “In January, 217 operations were conducted targeting terrorist organizations, leading to the arrest of 463 individuals,” he stated. He emphasized that these operations also disrupted terrorism financing, which has been a major focus for the city’s law enforcement agencies.

The governor continued by elaborating on the success of counterterrorism efforts in Istanbul. According to Gül, the Turkish security forces executed 217 anti-terror operations in the first month of 2025. As a result, 463 suspects were arrested, 2,131 people were detained and 94 individuals were placed under judicial supervision.

“These operations have been crucial in dismantling terrorist activities and ensuring the safety of Istanbul residents,” Gül said, adding that the disruption of financial networks associated with terrorism was a particularly important aspect of these operations.

Public safety and crime prevention

Gül also pointed out the city’s success in addressing common criminal activities, such as theft and fraud. The governor attributed a significant reduction in crimes to the hard work of the city’s 54,121 personnel, including 6,213 officers assigned to various law enforcement teams.

"In comparison to January 2024, Istanbul recorded a 6.5% reduction in crimes related to individuals and a 27.6% reduction in property-related crimes during the same period this year," he added. Gül’s statements reflect the successful prevention efforts by law enforcement, aiming to protect the residents' rights and ensure public safety.

Gül further provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat organized crime syndicates, particularly those operating in the city’s underground markets. He mentioned that 17,990 individuals who were wanted for various offenses were arrested in January 2025 alone. Law enforcement has targeted notorious criminal groups involved in significant crimes such as fraud, organized theft and drug trafficking.

As part of this effort, 25 criminal organizations were raided in the first month of the year, and 179 suspects were apprehended. Of these, 90 were taken into custody, and 66 faced judicial control measures. The total value of confiscated property amounted to approximately TL 5.01 billion ($180.32 million).

Another area of focus for Istanbul's security forces is combating illegal short-term property rentals. Gül announced that eight properties operating as unregistered short-term rentals were identified and fined a total of TL 1.15 million in penalties.

"The issue of unlicensed rental properties remains a serious concern for both residents and the safety of tourists. Our continuous monitoring and enforcement will help curb this illegal activity," Gül said, referring to the city's ongoing efforts to regulate accommodation rentals. In addition, 204 accommodation facilities were shut down due to non-compliance with regulations.

Governor Gül also addressed the issue of illegal weapons, a topic that has gained much attention over recent years. “In January, we seized 1,249 firearms and apprehended 1,382 individuals involved in illegal firearms possession,” he reported. He noted that the increased penalties for illegal gun possession and trafficking were anticipated to lead to further reductions in such crimes in the coming months.

In parallel, drug-related crimes remained a significant priority for Istanbul’s law enforcement. Gül revealed that a total of 994 operations targeting drug production and trafficking were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 1,663 suspects. The authorities seized more than one ton of illicit drugs and over 17 million narcotic tablets. Additionally, 102 cannabis plants were discovered, and the number of arrests related to drug offenses reached 555.

As part of a wider initiative to educate the public, the “Best Narcotic Police is a Mother” project reached 13,731 mothers, providing them with important information on the dangers of drug use. Law enforcement officers also conducted 4,140 inspections around schools and youth gathering spots to prevent drug-related incidents.

Cybercrime and traffic safety

Gül discussed efforts to combat cybercrime, noting that the security teams in Istanbul continue to work around the clock to monitor digital platforms for illegal activities. “Our cybercrime units are active 24/7, investigating suspected individuals and accounts involved in unlawful acts,” he said.

Despite these efforts, Gül acknowledged an increase in traffic accidents compared to January 2024. Traffic safety remains a major concern in Istanbul, a city known for its high volume of vehicles. The city’s traffic enforcement teams, consisting of 5,689 personnel, continue to monitor roads and enforce traffic regulations to ensure public safety.

In an effort to address traffic law violations, authorities have significantly increased the number of inspections on commercial taxis, which are a key element of Istanbul’s public transportation infrastructure. “Inspections of commercial taxis have increased by 65%, with 22,792 checks conducted in January alone,” Gül revealed. Similarly, traffic control on vehicles equipped with sirens has also been stepped up, resulting in 1,571 checks on such vehicles.

Gül also provided data on Istanbul’s efforts to manage irregular migration. He announced that 5,296 irregular migrants were identified and detained in the first month of 2025. This comes as part of a broader strategy to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking, which includes coordinated efforts with other governmental agencies and nongovernmental organizations.