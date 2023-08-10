Istanbul Governor Davut Gül called for immediate measures against increasing instances of begging in the megacity. Security forces on Aug. 7 conducted their first inspection targeting beggars in the city, which resulted in the imposition of fines on over 170 individuals.

After Gül voiced his will to initiate urgent measures against the increasing menace in the city last week, resulting in police teams launching inspections starting from 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and lasting until midnight.

During the course of the inspections, 173 people involved in begging were fined a total of TL 100,757 ($3,726). An amount of approximately TL 5,000 earned through begging was confiscated.

Additionally, legal action was taken against families of 83 children who were found begging.

The Istanbul Governorate emphasized that the fight against all forms of begging, including child labor, will continue.

On Aug. 5, the governor noted that the primary solution for minors begging is addressing their families' economic problems; and if a child is found begging again despite solutions, legal action will be taken against the family, while the child will be placed under state protection.

If the child is determined to be a foreigner, both the child and the family will be deported, Gül added.