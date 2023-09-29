Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced a new project during a meeting at the governor's office on Thursday. The gathering, attended by representatives from various public institutions and nongovernmental organizations, convened to discuss ways to support orphaned children, particularly those from low-income families.

Gül introduced the "One Child, One Wish" project, which centers on the simple yet profound concept of asking orphaned children to share their three most cherished wishes, all of which will be fulfilled. Gül emphasized the paramount goal of nurturing these children, entrusted to the community's care, into individuals who are not only productive members of society but also deeply connected to their homeland and humanity.

Addressing the attendees, Gül stated: "As the Governorship of Istanbul, on the 100th anniversary of our republic, our foremost desire is to fulfill the wishes of our orphaned children, thereby contributing to their happiness. We eagerly anticipate the invaluable support of philanthropists in making these wishes come true. While parents can never be replaced, we acknowledge that each of us carries a burden of sorrow, and we must not forget that sharing happiness can alleviate this sorrow."

Providing insights into the project's implementation, Gül explained: "In Istanbul, we have approximately 5,200 orphans registered with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation. Our district governors will take charge of coordinating the project within their respective districts, with social service experts personally delivering letters to the children's homes. After two days, these letters will be returned to the children in person."

Gül emphasized that the project's funding has already been secured, and they plan to post the wishes on the governorship's website while safeguarding the children's identities. This approach aims to encourage wider participation and engagement from compassionate individuals eager to make these heartfelt wishes a reality.

Elaborating on the project's underlying purpose, Gül remarked: "Our president's initial directive to all governors upon our appointment was clear: 'Never close your doors to the needy, for if you do, I will not forgive.' Furthermore, orphans hold a special place in our civilization. As such, it is our duty as a state to fulfill requests that these children may never have the chance to ask of their own parents."