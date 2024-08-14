In Türkiye, interprovincial migration saw a significant uptick last year, with 3,450,953 individuals moving between provinces, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) 2023 "Internal Migration Statistics" report.

This marks an increase from the 3.18% migration rate observed during the 2007-2008 period, rising to 4.04% in 2023, reflecting a dynamic shift in the population distribution across the country.

Istanbul stood out as the most popular destination, with 412,707 people relocating to the city. This trend underscores Istanbul's status as a major hub for opportunities and resources, attracting individuals from various regions seeking better prospects.

Ankara and Izmir were notable migration destinations, with 232,700 and 147,765 moving, respectively.

In contrast, provinces like Ardahan, Bayburt and Tunceli experienced minimal migration, with Ardahan recording just 6,856 new arrivals, Bayburt 10,202 and Tunceli 11,806.

The migration data also highlights Istanbul's role as a significant source of emigration; the city reported the highest number of departures, with 581,330 residents moving away.

This trend was followed by Ankara and Hatay, with 208,740 and 164,247 people leaving, respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, provinces such as Ardahan, Tunceli and Kilis had the lowest emigration rates, with Ardahan reporting 6,811 departures, Tunceli 7,234 and Kilis 7,604.

The migration patterns reveal that the highest movement occurred in the 20-24 age group, with 647,191 individuals making the move. This age group, representing the younger segment of the workforce and students, exhibited a significant migration rate, with 43.4% being men and 56.6% women.

The primary motivations for this demographic were diverse. Among the 601,481 people who migrated due to dependence on household members, many sought better living conditions or educational opportunities.

Specifically, for the 20-24 age group, education emerged as the most prominent reason for migration, with 231,447 individuals moving to pursue educational opportunities. The desire for better housing and living conditions was another key factor, influencing 50,008 people, while 94,139 individuals relocated to seek employment opportunities.

When analyzing migration by gender, distinct patterns emerged. For men, the most significant reason for migration was better housing and living conditions, which affected 257,277 individuals.

In contrast, women were more likely to migrate due to dependence on household members, with 361,015 women citing this as their primary reason. Other notable factors included educational aspirations and responses to natural disasters or emergencies.

Overall, the 2023 migration statistics reveal the shifting population dynamics in Türkiye. Istanbul’s role as both a major destination and source of migration underscores the city's challenging economic conditions and issues, driving many to seek better opportunities elsewhere.