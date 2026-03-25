In a collaborative effort by the Istanbul Governorate and the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, a Down Syndrome Awareness March took place at the historic Grand Bazaar to promote social inclusion, strengthen public acceptance, and raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with Down syndrome.

The march gathered students with Down syndrome, their teachers and school administrators at the Nuruosmaniye Mosque entrance of the Grand Bazaar.

Murat Mücahit Yentür, Istanbul’s provincial director of National Education, highlighted the significance of involving all sectors of society in supporting children with special needs. “Children’s education should not be confined to classrooms. Society as a whole must contribute to their development, enabling them to integrate successfully into social life and access employment opportunities after school,” Yentür said.

Yentür emphasized that public awareness and support are essential for families to feel secure about their children’s futures. He noted that Türkiye already provides state support, but broader societal engagement ensures that children with Down syndrome can navigate all aspects of life with confidence, love, and attention.

The event was organized in conjunction with World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, with the Grand Bazaar serving as a symbolic and historic venue for the initiative.

Participants, accompanied by a mehter band, marched through the Grand Bazaar from the Nuruosmaniye entrance to the Beyazıt exit. Deputy Governor Mustafa Asım Kalkan also attended the event, which featured a banner reading “Stronger Together.” Shopkeepers applauded the marchers as individuals with Down syndrome distributed bookmarks to local vendors, creating an interactive and visible demonstration of inclusion.