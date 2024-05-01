Political figures, trade unions and laborers across Türkiye marked International Workers' Day, celebrated nationwide as May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day, on Wednesday.

Workers from various labor unions convened throughout the country, joining together in songs and rallying cries advocating for the rights of workers. The festivities proceeded peacefully for the most part, with only minor disruptions reported in Istanbul, a departure from the turbulent events that characterized past Labor Day gatherings.

Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (Hak-Iş) President Mahmut Arslan and union members laid a wreath with the Palestinian flag at the Taksim Republic Monument for May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day.

"For a long time, we have been celebrating the unity, struggle and solidarity day in a festive atmosphere in every region of Türkiye. This year, we will unite with Hak-Iş members in (province of) Kocaeli, the center of the trade union movement. At the same time, Hak-Iş provincial branches in all 81 provinces will read our May 1 declaration in the squares, expressing our solidarity with our brothers and sisters," Arslan stated.

"As Hak-Iş, we express our solidarity with all workers who seek freedom, justice and peace in Türkiye and the world, highlighting the problems of the labor movement and demanding solutions," Arslan said.

Other trade unions also held ceremonies in the city.

May Day, or International Workers’ Day, first emerged as an event commemorating workers’ labor worldwide on May 1, 1886, when a group of workers in the U.S. held a massive strike for an eight-hour workday.

Türkiye’s first official May Day celebrations were held in 1923.