The historic Lala Hayrettin Mosque, previously known as Chalkoprateia Church and serving as a mosque since Istanbul's conquest, welcomes both local and international visitors with its over 1,600-year-old history.

Following its restoration, the building was officially reopened in May by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a ceremony organized by the General Directorate of Foundations.

Archaeologist Murat Sav, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the structure located in Istanbul's Sultanahmet, mentioned that the building had been used as a mosque since the late 15th century, following Istanbul's conquest.

Sav noted that due to a devastating earthquake in the early 20th century, much of the mosque had collapsed, leaving it in ruins until recent restoration efforts. He highlighted excavations conducted on-site in the 1960s, which revealed details about both its Byzantine and Ottoman-era identities, leading to various reconstruction projects. Approximately a decade and a half ago, plans were set in motion for its restoration, eventually funded through sponsorship.

Originally constructed as a grand basilica in the Byzantine era, the interior spanned 30 meters (98.5 feet). The current mosque preserves a section of the basilica known as the apse and bema, which houses a crypt for safeguarding sacred relics. According to Sav, the structure's origins date back to the fifth century.

"In the Byzantine period, just as in the Ottoman period, significant projects were undertaken by prominent empresses or those closely associated with the palace," said Sav, attributing the church's construction to Pulcheria, among others.

Sav explained that shortly after being built as a basilica, a massive fire in Constantinople in 475 severely damaged the structure. Despite subsequent reconstruction efforts in the sixth century, the church endured further damage in the ninth century, resulting in the addition of a dome in place of its pitched roof. Subsequent earthquakes and fires in the 12th century led to the creation of three smaller chapels on-site.

The archaeologist pointed out that a portion of the basilica's circular plan remains intact beneath a nearby hotel today, featuring partially preserved frescoes dating back to the fifth and sixth centuries.

Highlighting its significance as a sacred site in Byzantine history dedicated to Mary, Sav noted, "Several relics, including a belt believed to belong to Mary, brought from Jerusalem in the fifth century, are safeguarded here, attributed to the miracles associated with it."

Sav concluded by emphasizing the mosque's role as a patriarchal church for five years during the construction of Hagia Sophia from 532 to 537, underscoring its importance within the Byzantine architectural complex.

During the Ottoman era, due to the building's dilapidated state, only the apse section was converted into a mosque. In the 18th century, Zeynep Sultan Mosque was erected nearby, with a street passing between it and the current mosque structure. Today, fragments of the basilica's walls and footings, along with its northern nave, are visible in the street facade.

Recent restoration efforts revealed original basilica flooring and uncovered a well in the courtyard. Sav mentioned that while the church's frescoes and decorations were largely lost to fires, some details were recovered from the mihrab area.

"In preserving and displaying findings from both Byzantine and Ottoman periods, modern restoration techniques blend seamlessly with traditional practices," Sav concluded.