Mosques across Istanbul have finalized extensive preparations for Ramadan, with a broad slate of worship services and centuries-old traditions set to shape the city’s religious life throughout the holy month.

Authorities completed detailed cleaning, maintenance and technical preparations to ensure worshippers can observe Ramadan prayers in a calm and orderly environment. At the same time, Ramadan-specific worship schedules have been finalized, covering Tarawih prayers, Quran recitations (mukabele), itikaf observance and visits to mosques hosting the Sacred Relics (Sakal-ı Şerif).

In line with long-standing Ottoman traditions, landmark mosques on both sides of the city, including Ayasofya-i Kebir Mosque, Eyüp Sultan Mosque, Süleymaniye Mosque, Valide-i Cedid Mosque and Büyük Çamlıca Mosque, have been illuminated with mahya light displays, continuing a 450-year-old tradition that visually marks the arrival of Ramadan.

According to information released by the Istanbul Mufti’s Office, the Tarawih prayers, during which the entire Quran is completed over the course of the month, will be performed in 144 mosques across the city. In addition, the traditional enderun style tarawih prayer, an Ottoman practice that enriches extended prayers with hymns, salawat and takbir, will be observed in 81 mosques. Some will host the practice daily, while others will hold it on designated dates.

The Mufti’s Office also announced that 302 mosques will host the Sakal-ı Şerif on specific days during Ramadan, allowing worshippers to visit and view the revered relic. Meanwhile, 194 mosques will accommodate itikaf for those wishing to observe the prophetic practice of spiritual retreat.

To support continuous access to worship, 92 mosques, including major religious centers such as Eyüp Sultan, Şehzadebaşı and Büyük Çamlıca, will remain open 24 hours a day throughout Ramadan. In addition, mukabele recitations accompanied by concise tafsir explanations will be held in 96 mosques, led by selected hafiz and religious officials.

Residents can access full details of mosque-specific programs, schedules and locations through the official website of the Istanbul Mufti’s Office, as the city prepares to observe Ramadan with a structured, inclusive and tradition-focused approach.