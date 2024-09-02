In Istanbul’s Kadıköy, a troubling incident involving the poisoning of stray animals has recently sparked outrage and concern all across Türkiye. Unidentified individuals left poisoned food in the area, resulting in the deaths of 22 cats and three dogs. Several other animals are currently receiving treatment at a specialized clinic in Fenerbahçe, fighting for their lives.

The incident came to light when local residents, who regularly feed stray animals, discovered the poisoned cats on the streets. They promptly took the affected animals to veterinarians. As the number of poisoned animals grew, residents alerted related authorities.

Initial investigations revealed that the animals had consumed poisoned sausages and chicken left on the streets. Municipal teams have since cleaned the area, but the death toll has risen to 25, with several other animals still in critical condition. An official investigation has been launched.

Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı addressed the incident, expressing deep sorrow over the deaths. "Our residents were awakened by the cries of many stray animals in the early hours of the morning. Sadly, we have lost many of these animals due to poisoning.”

“We are working closely with the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and the Police Department to identify those responsible and prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said

Kösedağı also noted that the municipality's veterinary teams and local clinics immediately began treating the poisoned animals, with efforts continuing to ensure the safety of street animals. "We are committed to doing everything possible to prevent further loss of life," he said. "Our teams are working tirelessly, alongside local residents, to remove any remaining poisoned food from the streets and treat the surviving animals."

Zühtüpaşa District Mukhtar Çağla Göksu, whose neighborhood borders Fenerbahçe, shared that a similar incident had occurred previously. "Last year, during the Fenerbahçe football derby match, 44 cats were poisoned, including my own pet. This time, the poisoning has affected not only cats but also hedgehogs, crows and seagulls. We hope the perpetrators are caught soon through the investigation of camera footage."

The recent poisoning of stray animals in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district has once again highlighted the persistent and complex issue of stray animals in Türkiye. The problem is most pronounced in large urban areas like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, where thousands of stray dogs roam the streets. While these animals are often seen as part of the city’s fabric, their presence has led to growing concerns over public safety, animal welfare and the effectiveness of current policies.

The country’s stray dog population has been steadily increasing due to several factors. The abandonment of pets by owners who can no longer care for them, inadequate enforcement of animal control laws and a lack of sufficient spaying and neutering programs have all contributed to the problem. As a result, cities across Türkiye are facing a crisis that is difficult to manage.

The rise in stray dog populations has raised significant public safety concerns. Reports of dog attacks, particularly on children and the elderly, have fueled fears and led to calls for more stringent measures to control the stray population. In some cases, residents have taken matters into their own hands, leading to tragic incidents like the recent poisoning in Kadıköy.

On the other hand, animal welfare advocates argue that these animals are often the victims of human negligence and mistreatment. Many strays suffer from malnutrition, disease and injuries. The lack of adequate shelter and care exacerbates their plight, leading to a cycle of suffering and death on the streets.

Worse, just like recently in Kadıköy, animals are violently killed.

The Turkish government has made several attempts to address the stray animal crisis, with varying degrees of success. A Parliament committee has recently approved amendments to a law safeguarding animal welfare, known as the "stray animals bill.” The bill, proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), aims to address the growing crisis.

The bill, which has sparked controversy and outcry from animal rights activists, includes measures such as mandating municipalities to collect stray dogs, house them in shelters, and, under certain conditions, euthanize them if they pose a public health risk or are too aggressive.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a supporter of the bill, defended it as necessary for public safety, citing the risks posed by the estimated 4 million stray dogs in Türkiye. He emphasized the need for a solution to the stray dog issue, which has been linked to several deadly traffic accidents and a rise in rabies cases.