Istanbul claimed the top honor as Europe’s “Most Desirable City” at the 2025 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, winning Gold at a ceremony Wednesday at London’s National Gallery, a year after taking Silver.

"The East-meets-West magnetism of Istanbul propelled it to Gold," the magazine said, adding that Istanbul "blends history with modernity, from its skyline of domes and minarets to its emerging art and dining scenes."

Particular highlights for readers, the UK-based independent travel magazine wrote, included crossing the Bosphorus at sunset, savoring dishes that blend centuries of influence, and wandering between churches, mosques and modern art galleries.

George Kipouros, Wanderlust’s editor-in-chief, said the "readers describe it as a city that still surprises them every time.”

"... Istanbul’s energy lies in how comfortably it lives between worlds. It has history in its stones but also imagination in its future," he added.

The recognition comes amid a standout year for the Turkish metropolis. The Istanbul Airport was recently named the world’s Best Airport for Food in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

"This Gold award for Istanbul reaffirms its position as Europe’s most captivating city where the meeting of continents continues to attract and inspire visitors year after year,” the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) said in a statement.

It added that Türkiye welcomed 50 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2025 – a 1.6% increase from 2024 – and now leads the world in sustainable tourism, with more than 2,000 GSTC-certified hotels, accounting for over 80% of all such properties globally.

Now in its 24th year, the awards are among the most respected in the global travel industry, honoring destinations, tour operators, and airlines that inspire Wanderlust’s readers.

Dubrovnik, Croatia, claimed the silver award, while Madrid, Spain, secured bronze in the Most Desirable City (Europe) category.

Hosted by British broadcaster and adventurer Simon Reeve, this year’s edition drew engagement from more than 200,000 readers, who cast 4.8 million votes across 22 categories.