Istanbul is offering families a range of educational and recreational activities during the first midterm break of the 2026-2027 academic year, with nature parks, themed entertainment centers, museums and outdoor attractions providing alternatives for children to unwind and explore.

The break runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, giving students across the city an opportunity to take part in outdoor activities, discover new interests and learn beyond the classroom.

On the European side, Atatürk City Forest, Atatürk Arboretum and Belgrad Forest in Sarıyer are among the options for families seeking nature-based activities.

Their walking trails and diverse vegetation allow children to observe seasonal changes, learn about plant species and enjoy outdoor exercise.

Atatürk Arboretum, home to thousands of plant species, offers opportunities for botanical exploration and environmental learning. Meanwhile, Belgrad Forest provides a setting for family walks and outdoor recreation.

On the Asian side, Nezahat Gökyiğit Botanical Garden in Ataşehir offers children an opportunity to explore plant diversity through guided nature activities.

Polonezköy Nature Park in Beykoz also provides walking and cycling routes, where visitors can experience the area’s natural surroundings and observe wildlife.

Nefes Forest in Sancaktepe offers additional outdoor activities, including walking trails, playgrounds and open-air recreation.

For families looking for more energetic entertainment, the city’s theme parks and activity centers provide a range of attractions.

Vialand Theme Park in Eyüpsultan features rides and themed areas for different age groups, while ZeplinX at Forum Istanbul in Bayrampaşa offers rope courses and climbing activities designed to combine recreation with physical development.

In Tuzla, ViaSea Theme Park, ViaSea Aquarium and Aslan Park provide further options for family outings. The aquarium introduces visitors to marine life, while Aslan Park offers opportunities to see wild animals up close.

KidZania Istanbul in Üsküdar takes a more educational approach, allowing children to experience different professions in realistic settings. Activities include role-playing as doctors, firefighters, pilots and chefs, helping young visitors explore careers while developing teamwork and responsibility.

Miniatürk in Eyüpsultan offers another learning-focused destination, displaying miniature models of architectural landmarks from Türkiye and around the world. The exhibits range from Ottoman and Seljuk-era structures to landmarks from the Republican period, introducing children to the country’s architectural heritage and history.

Toy museums across Istanbul also offer families an indoor alternative, with collections showcasing toys from different periods and backgrounds.

Istanbul’s national gardens are providing additional spaces for children to spend time outdoors during the break.

Among the options are the national gardens at Atatürk Airport, Ümraniye, Nakkaştepe, Kayaşehir, Beykoz, Başakşehir, Osmangazi, Aydos, Pendik and Baruthane.

With playgrounds, walking paths, cycling routes and green spaces, these areas allow families to combine physical activity with relaxation and time in nature.