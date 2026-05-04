Authorities in Istanbul have detained 31 suspects accused of enabling foreign nationals to obtain residence permits using forged documents.

Recently, teams from the Istanbul Police Department’s Anti-Smuggling of Migrants and Border Gates Division launched an investigation under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the use of fake documents in residence permit applications.

Investigators determined that the suspects were engaged in criminal activities by altering documents submitted during residence permit procedures, issuing forged paperwork and preparing false declarations.

Following technical and physical surveillance, police identified the suspects and their addresses and carried out simultaneous operations across the city.

A total of 31 suspects were detained and taken to the police station for further procedures.

Foreign nationals often face challenges when applying for a residence permit due to a combination of regulatory complexity, documentation requirements and evolving compliance standards.

Foreign nationals can face problems when applying for a residence permit when documents are incomplete, incorrect or not submitted through the proper channels. Even small errors or missing information can delay the process or lead to rejection.

It is important to use only real, official documents and to complete every step through legal procedures. Turning to fake paperwork or unreliable intermediaries may seem easier, but it can cause serious consequences, including losing the chance to obtain a permit.

Making sure that documents such as rental agreements, insurance and identification are accurate and properly submitted helps avoid complications and improves the chances of a successful application.

Last month, Turkish authorities detained 51 suspects in coordinated raids across six provinces centered on Istanbul for allegedly helping foreign nationals obtain residence permits using forged documents.

The operation, carried out by police under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, found that the suspects had submitted altered documents and false declarations during applications.

Authorities also launched procedures to cancel the residence permits of 441 individuals who had obtained them irregularly and initiated deportation processes.