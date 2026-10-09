Police detained 493 people during a two-stage security operation in Istanbul, checking nearly 292,000 people and seizing firearms, ammunition and narcotics, authorities said.

The Istanbul Police Department conducted the “Huzur Istanbul” operation on Thursday, deploying officers at checkpoints and inspecting public venues across the city.

During the first phase, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., 1,075 officers carried out road checks at 192 locations, supported by a police helicopter and five boats from the maritime police unit.

In the second phase, conducted from 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., 966 officers inspected public venues.

Police checked the General Information Collection (GBT) records of 291,447 people, apprehending 626 individuals wanted for various crimes and 107 people who had failed to report for military service. A total of 493 people were detained during the operation.

Officers seized 27 unlicensed handguns, eight rifles, seven blank-firing pistols, 232 rounds of ammunition, 645.44 grams of narcotics and 81 drug pills. They also confiscated TL 1,655 believed to have been obtained through drug-related activities.

Authorities inspected 372 public venues and initiated proceedings against two businesses. Administrative action was taken against 30 people, while four foreign nationals were also subject to legal proceedings.

Traffic police checked 41,684 vehicles and 2,264 motorcycles, taking action against 2,692 vehicles and motorcycles, as well as 11 drivers. Some 13 cars and 2 motorcycles were taken off the road.

The operation resulted in a total of TL 4,016,571 ($81,402) in traffic fines.