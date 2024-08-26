Four suspects were detained for illegal excavation activities at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Şişli, Istanbul. On Aug. 23, the Istanbul Police Department’s Public Order Branch received a tip about unauthorized digging at the Aya Lefter Kurtuluş Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Feriköy.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the digging had reached a depth of approximately 6 meters (19 feet 8.22 inches). In the area, they found 48 pieces of pottery, six plastic bottles and one glass jar.

The police determined that the suspects arrived at the site in two separate vehicles from Küçükçekmece. The identified suspects, V.Ş., N.S., M.A. and A.A., were arrested by the police. During searches at the addresses of N.S. and V.Ş., authorities confiscated 48 documents related to treasure hunting, six explosive substances used in rock blasting, a ground scanning device used in treasure hunting, a map and a pneumatic gun.

It was revealed that the suspects believed there was buried treasure next to the cemetery, which motivated their excavation efforts.

However, no materials were found after the excavation. The suspects remain in custody, and investigations are ongoing.