Istanbul is set to observe Ramadan with one of its most enduring cultural traditions, as nearly 3,000 Ramadan drummers prepare to take up duty across the city’s 961 neighborhoods, according to Selami Aykut, president of the Federation of All Istanbul Neighborhood Mukhtar Associations.

Aykut said the city is welcoming Ramadan with strong public engagement and a renewed commitment to preserving traditions rooted in the Ottoman era. He noted that neighborhood mukhtars have finalized preparations ahead of the holy month, including coordination meetings with drummers and reviews of the traditional verses to be recited during sahur rounds.

Aykut emphasized that Ramadan holds a distinct historical and cultural place in Istanbul, adding that the tradition plays a strategic role in transferring collective memory and religious awareness to younger generations. “Our objective is not only to wake people for sahur, but to keep the spiritual and cultural atmosphere of Ramadan alive in daily neighborhood life,” he said.

According to Aykut, the majority of drummers come from families that have practiced Ramadan drumming for generations, reinforcing continuity and local ownership of the tradition. He added that the sound of the drum often becomes a focal point of neighborhood interaction, with residents, particularly children, occasionally accompanying the drummers, creating opportunities for families to explain Ramadan customs and values.

Highlighting regulatory oversight, Aykut said unauthorized or “pirate” drummers are not permitted. Official drummers carry identification badges, and residents are encouraged to verify credentials. He also stressed that tipping is entirely voluntary, noting that Ramadan drumming is a cultural service carried out in good faith rather than a commercial activity.

A drummer, Isa Buldu, who has performed the role in Istanbul for three decades, said preparations are complete, including costumes and traditional verses, and that long-standing familiarity with local residents strengthens trust and acceptance. Another drummer, Musa Bulur, with 10 years of experience, described the tradition as widely anticipated each year, adding that residents generally respond with generosity and goodwill during the holy month.

The Ramadan drumming tradition in Türkiye is a long-standing cultural practice designed to wake communities for sahur, the predawn meal observed during the holy month of Ramadan. With roots extending back to the Ottoman era, the practice has evolved into a structured, community-based custom that blends religious observance with neighborhood-level social cohesion.

Historically, before the advent of mechanical clocks and digital alerts, Ramadan drummers served a critical public function by signaling the approach of sahur through rhythmic drumming and reciting verses known as manis. Over time, this role became institutionalized at the local level, often coordinated by neighborhood authorities to ensure consistency, order and cultural continuity.