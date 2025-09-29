On the occasion of World Heart Day on Sept. 29, associate professor Abdullah Emre Güner, the Istanbul Provincial health director, emphasized the importance of heart health and organ donation, sharing detailed statistics on organ transplants in the city over the past decade.

Güner explained that cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide and in Türkiye. “Although largely preventable through controlling risk factors, heart and vascular diseases continue to affect millions of people each year. World Heart Day is observed annually to raise public awareness about these conditions,” he said.

This year’s theme, “Don’t miss a beat,” was highlighted by Güner, who added that the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate is promoting the message “Take Care of Your Heart, Take Care of Your Life” to make the day more understandable for the public.

Güner provided detailed figures on organ transplantation in Istanbul, noting that 501 patients are currently waiting for heart transplants. “Over the last 10 years, a total of 187 heart transplants have been successfully performed in Istanbul. In 2023, 16 heart transplants were conducted; in 2024, 14; and so far in 2025, 10 heart transplants have been completed successfully,” he said.

He also provided broader organ transplantation statistics, stating that 3,482 organ transplants were performed in Istanbul in 2025 alone and a total of 23,942 organ transplants have been completed over the past decade. Despite these efforts, the number of patients waiting remains high.

Güner emphasized the importance of organ donation for public health, noting that it can save multiple lives simultaneously. “When one person becomes a donor, many lives are reborn. Each of the 501 patients waiting for a heart transplant today can regain a healthy life through a donated organ. Organ donation represents hope not only for the patient but also for their family and loved ones,” he said.

He emphasized that greater public awareness and sensitivity toward organ donation can help hundreds of patients hold on to life. “Organ donation gives life to silent hearts, returns children to their parents, spouses to each other and loved ones to families. Every donation represents a life and a chance to live,” Güner said.

The health director also addressed preventive measures for heart health. He explained that family physicians conduct hypertension screenings starting at age 18 and adults over 40 undergo at least one cardiovascular risk assessment per year. Individuals identified as having risk factors are referred to Healthy Life Centers, where lifestyle changes are supported through consultations with dietitians, physiotherapists and psychologists. If necessary, further hospital examinations are scheduled.

Güner stressed that most heart diseases are linked to preventable causes. “A balanced diet, regular physical activity, avoiding smoking and proper stress management are the strongest protectors of heart health. Small steps can lead to significant results,” he added.