The Bosporus, a critical maritime passage, has witnessed a significant rise in ships opting for maritime pilots to navigate challenging geographical conditions, registering a notable 66.5% increase.

According to the data from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, 805,846 ships traversed the Bosporus between 2006 and the first nine months of 2023, ferrying a colossal 9.9 billion gross tons of cargo during this period.

In 2006, roughly 48.44% of ships sought pilot services, which surged to 66.5% last year. This substantial increase, accounting for an 18% rise, was primarily attributed to the growth in ship tonnage and size, significantly influencing the navigational complexities in the Bosporus.

During the peak in 2007, 56,606 ships transported a total of 484 million 867,696 gross tons of cargo via the Bosporus, with 26,685 ships utilizing pilot services.

On the contrary, 35,146 ships transported 541 million 444,690 gross tons of cargo, with 23,380 ships employing pilots in the past year.

Between January and September this year, 29,092 ships traversed the Bosporus, with 18,951 seeking pilot guidance.

The cargo transported during this period amounted to 460.7 million gross tons.

Fees for pilot services vary depending on the vessel's size, weight and the distance covered. The General Directorate of Coastal Safety collects service fees from ship owners.

Captain Muhammer Arslantürk, Chairperson of the Turkish Pilots Association, emphasized their primary focus on public safety, highlighting the vital role they play in ensuring secure maritime navigation within the Bosporus.

Arslantürk highlighted they have been safeguarding the safety of the Straits for nearly 60 years, citing a force of over 350 actively operating pilots within their association.

Pilotage in the Turkish Straits, Arslantürk explained, is categorized as "optional" and "compulsory."

"Ships navigating to or from ports within Marmara are mandated to engage a maritime pilot when traversing the Turkish Straits. However, it's optional for ships in transit. Yet, due to the quality service provided, most ships opt for a pilot. This service is extended upon the ship captain's request," he clarified.

He underscored that pilotage services are rendered in perilous waters globally and especially in the Turkish Straits, describing them as the 'world's arteries.'

The complexities of navigating these waters present risks, but experienced pilots mitigate these challenges and assist ships in safer maneuvering. "Pilots possess swift decision-making skills," Arslantürk added.

Discussing the unique natural conditions impacting maneuvering, Arslantürk emphasized the pilots' deep expertise and familiarity with the region's dynamics.

Regarding safety measures following accidents in the Bosporus, Arslantürk noted that tankers between 175-200 meters are escorted by tugboats, while larger tankers are allowed passage only during daylight hours.

He stressed the deployment of tugboats and rescue vessels at strategic points in the Bosporus, ensuring swift intervention in case of malfunctions or accidents and preventing significant losses or damages.