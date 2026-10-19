Health authorities in Istanbul have diagnosed 500 people with breast cancer this year despite them having no symptoms, following screenings of 125,000 people this year, highlighting the importance of early detection.

Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner said 8,000 people were identified as being at risk during the screenings, with 500 subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer and receiving treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy.

Speaking during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Güner said the city had increased its focus on preventive healthcare, using artificial intelligence-supported systems to identify potential risks and help patients access further diagnostic services.

The screenings use a double-blind assessment process supported by artificial intelligence to analyze mammograms and identify people who may need additional examinations, he said.

“Among the 8,000 people identified as being at risk, 500 were diagnosed with breast cancer despite having no complaints,” Güner said. “These people underwent surgery, received chemotherapy and are continuing their treatment.”

He described the results as significant, saying early diagnosis had helped patients begin treatment before they became aware of symptoms.

Cancer screenings increase 40%

Güner said cancer screenings in Istanbul had increased by 40% compared with the previous year, reflecting growing public interest and the expansion of preventive health services.

The city provides preventive healthcare through more than 5,000 family physicians, 1,121 family health centers and 34 healthy living centers.

The centers serve as an intermediate level of care between family health centers and hospitals, offering services such as dietitians, psychologists and Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM).

Alongside free mammography, health authorities conduct screening programs for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers to help residents receive early diagnoses and treatment.

Güner said preventive healthcare was essential to protecting public health and reducing the long-term burden of illness on families and the state.

“Even if you increase the number of hospitals and treatment services, it is not possible to sustain them without preventive healthcare,” he said, emphasizing the importance of detecting diseases before they progress.

AI-supported system simplifies diagnosis

Güner said the artificial intelligence (AI)-supported system helps people identified as being at risk complete further examinations at advanced diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Rather than having to arrange separate appointments with general surgery and radiology specialists, patients receive appointments coordinated by health authorities.

Appointments are scheduled according to patients’ preferred dates and at hospitals close to their homes or workplaces, he said.

Authorities also follow up with people who miss their appointments and arrange new ones to ensure they complete the diagnostic process.

“Our only wish is for them to maintain their health and hold on to life in a healthier way through early diagnosis,” Güner said.

Güner urged residents to contact their family physicians and healthy living centers for screening without waiting for symptoms to appear.

He also highlighted the importance of early detection for chronic diseases and called on residents to follow doctors’ recommendations for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Avoiding harmful habits, including smoking, alcohol and substance use, is also important for protecting health, he said.

Güner added that Istanbul would continue to use its healthcare capacity to support residents through preventive services, diagnosis and treatment.