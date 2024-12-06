Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced on Thursday that police forces carried out 3,176 operations against terrorist organizations in the first 11 months of the year, resulting in the detention of 6,428 suspects. Of those, 701 individuals were arrested, and four terrorist attacks were thwarted.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD), Gül outlined the security efforts to maintain peace and order in the city. He praised the work of 64,856 security personnel dedicated to these efforts.

Highlighting terrorism as one of the most significant challenges to the city’s peace, Gül emphasized the importance of cutting off financial support for terrorism. He noted that in 29 operations, security forces seized TL 8.48 million ($245,000), severely disrupting the financial networks of terrorist organizations.

Gül also addressed the ongoing battle against organized crime. He reported that 185 organized crime groups were dismantled in 241 operations, leading to the arrest of 2,007 individuals. Of those, 1,296 were detained, and 486 were subjected to judicial control measures. Additionally, assets worth TL 32.57 billion were confiscated.

In terms of general criminal activity, Gül shared that significant reductions in crime had been achieved. "With 6,213 teams and 54,364 personnel, we reduced crimes against individuals by 9.7% and property crimes by 28%," he said. He further added that the clearance rates for crimes against individuals and property had increased, reaching 98.5% and 82.4%, respectively.

Gül pointed out a notable decrease in specific property crimes compared to the same period in 2023. Car thefts dropped by 61%, pickpocketing by 45% and home burglaries by 40%.

The governor also highlighted successful efforts in combating fraud, with a marked increase in arrests. "148,921 individuals, wanted for various crimes, have been apprehended," he said, adding that the arrest rate for major crimes had increased by 29%.

Regarding unauthorized short-term rentals, Gül stated that fines totaling TL 16.4 million were imposed on 149 properties identified as being illegally rented out. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of female students in dormitories, especially around university campuses.

On the issue of fireworks, Gül reminded the public that only authorized individuals with permits could discharge fireworks between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in designated areas. "We are closely monitoring compliance with these rules," he stated, warning that violations would result in penalties.

He also addressed the issue of unlicensed firearms, noting a significant increase in confiscations. "In the first 11 months of 2024, security forces seized 17,230 firearms and apprehended 15,655 individuals. We continue to crack down on unlicensed gun possession," Gül emphasized.

In the fight against drug addiction, Gül shared the results of extensive operations. In 9,453 operations targeting drug manufacturing and trafficking, authorities arrested 15,406 individuals, with 7,480 being detained. A total of 24 tons of drugs, more than 77 million pills and 8,331 cannabis plants were seized. He also revealed that 39,775 tips were submitted to the Narcotic Incident Analysis System, resulting in 62,947 operations and the detention of 76,114 suspects.

Gül further announced that strict monitoring of areas around schools, parks and cafes continued, with a focus on preventing underage alcohol sales and combating drug use. "We have required businesses to install cameras to help us monitor these places more effectively and protect our children from harmful substances," he said.

During his remarks, the governor gave more details and concluded by reiterating the commitment of local authorities to ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law across Istanbul.