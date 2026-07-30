Mobile DOA, a handheld device developed to expand the reach of Türkiye's Deposit Return System (DOA), has begun operating at markets, grocery stores and kiosks across Istanbul, enabling small businesses to collect refundable beverage containers.

Launched by the Turkish Environment Agency (TÜÇA) under the coordination of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the initiative aims to make deposit returns more accessible for residents while encouraging neighborhood businesses to join the recycling network.

Through the new system, markets, grocery stores and kiosks without automated deposit return machines can participate as Manual Return Points using the Mobile DOA terminal.

As part of the pilot program in Istanbul, shopkeepers in the Ümraniye district began receiving the device free of charge after registering with the Deposit Information Management System.

Shopkeeper Ercan Inci, who demonstrated the device to journalists at his market, said it operates much like a standard retail scanner.

He explained that the system accepts plastic bottles, PET bottles, glass bottles and aluminum cans, provided their barcodes remain intact and undamaged.

"The biggest problem with return machines was congestion," Inci said. "With this device, we can process up to 100 containers from a customer in a maximum of 15 minutes. It is a project that benefits shopkeepers, citizens and nature alike."

He added that users can locate participating Mobile DOA collection points through the DOA mobile application.

Environmental engineer Aybike Mısır of the Turkish Environment Agency said the handheld device significantly improves access to the system, particularly in areas where installing a deposit return machine is not feasible.

"We have started distributing the devices to shopkeepers," Mısır said. "The system enables citizens to access deposit returns much more quickly and easily in locations where deposit return machines cannot be installed. Every shopkeeper who receives a Mobile DOA device can begin accepting returns immediately."

She said expanding the project would provide significant environmental and economic benefits for the country.

"The goal is to collect these containers separately at the source and recycle them for a more sustainable future," she said. "We aim to make recycling increasingly accessible through both deposit return machines and Mobile DOA devices and expand the system nationwide."

How it works

The Mobile DOA device performs barcode verification, counting, registration and data transfer through a single handheld terminal.

To begin the return process, users scan the QR code displayed on the device with their smartphones and then scan the barcodes of DOA-labeled beverage containers they wish to return.

Once verified, the containers are registered in the system, and the transaction data is transferred instantly to the digital infrastructure of the Deposit Return System.

After the process is completed, users receive TL 1 (2 cents) in their DOA Wallet for each eligible container returned.

Businesses, meanwhile, earn an incentive payment of TL 0.50 for every container they hand over to the field operator.

The system allows shopkeepers to generate additional income for participating while enabling residents to return beverage containers conveniently within their own neighborhoods.

Because the platform is integrated with smartphones, each return is linked to the user's account, allowing collected containers to be managed securely, quickly and with full traceability.