Istanbul is confronting an escalating parking shortage as the number of registered cars in the city reached 6,292,611 by February 2026, while the total parking capacity remains at 1,143,937 spaces. This ratio means that, on average, one parking spot is available for every six cars.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Istanbul added 46,599 new cars in the first two months of 2026, bringing the total fleet to over 6.2 million. The fleet also includes motorcycles, pickup trucks, trucks, buses, minibuses, and other vehicles, reflecting the diverse demands placed on the city’s streets and parking infrastructure.

The gap between the number of cars and available parking is contributing to severe congestion and complicating urban mobility. Residents often spend significant time searching for parking near their homes, while limitations in both the number and design of parking facilities exacerbate the problem.

Inefficient layouts, illegal or improper parking, and competition for available spaces have collectively turned the search for a parking spot into a persistent urban challenge.

According to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) 2024 Activity Report, excluding residential building parking, the city operates 7,229 parking facilities, including municipal lots, hospitals, shopping malls, and private areas, providing a combined capacity of 1,143,937 spaces.

Within the ISPARK AŞ network, 787 municipal lots are managed, offering a total of 123,509 spaces that include curbside, open-air, and enclosed parking. In addition, schoolyards in selected districts are opened outside school hours, contributing roughly 1,000 temporary parking spaces, with revenues supporting educational programs.

District-level data shows significant disparities in parking availability. While vehicle-restricted Adalar has no municipal parking, other districts like Bağcılar, Pendik, and Bahçelievler have expanded municipal parking capacity in recent years.

Some districts, including Beylikdüzü and Avcılar, have no municipal parking facilities, and data for Beyoğlu and Sarıyer are currently unavailable, leaving residents to rely heavily on private or commercial lots.

Even with the addition of new parking facilities, Istanbul’s infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with rising car registrations. The growing number of vehicles forces residents to spend increasing amounts of time locating available spaces, highlighting the persistent challenges in managing urban mobility.

High vehicle density contributes to congestion and complicates traffic flow across the city. While expanding parking capacity helps, addressing Istanbul’s transportation needs also requires coordinated efforts in traffic management and urban planning to ensure efficient movement throughout the megacity.