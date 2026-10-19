Scientists and public health experts gathered in Istanbul on Oct. 19-20 for the Istanbul Science Summit 2026 to examine challenges affecting children’s health and nutrition, from malnutrition to obesity.

Hosted by the Sabri Ülker Food Research Institute Foundation in collaboration with The Nutrition Society, the summit brought together public health experts, nutrition researchers and representatives of international organizations.

“The true value of scientific knowledge is revealed through its contribution to children’s lives,” foundation Chair Yahya Ülker said in his opening remarks.

“We aim to support children’s healthy development by strengthening scientific expertise through international collaboration and translating scientific knowledge into tangible benefits for society,” he added.

The event also drew senior Turkish officials, including Binali Yıldırım, Türkiye’s last prime minister and the 28th speaker of the Parliament.

At the summit’s opening, Yıldırım highlighted global inequalities in children’s access to adequate nutrition.

“Every child has the same needs, regardless of the country they live in or their family’s financial circumstances. Whether born into poverty or in a less developed country, all children deserve equal opportunities. Ensuring this is a shared global responsibility,” he said.

Yıldırım also criticized the effectiveness of international organizations, including UNICEF, arguing that they had increasingly become forums for discussion rather than taking meaningful action.

Deputy Health Minister Şuayip Birinci cited World Health Organization data showing that 150 million children under age 5 experienced stunted growth and 43 million suffered from wasting in 2024.

He said the figures underscore the global burden of childhood malnutrition, with undernutrition and overnutrition posing simultaneous challenges worldwide.

The summit’s agenda includes discussions on the first 1,000 days of life, breastfeeding, maternal and child health, school meals, nutrition education, food insecurity, obesity prevention and nutrition in emergencies. The program features plenary sessions, thematic symposia, panel discussions and oral research presentations.

The Sabri Ülker Food Research Institute Foundation is expanding its international collaborations to build on nearly 20 years of scientific research in food, nutrition and health. The foundation aims to strengthen its global presence through partnerships with international organizations and researchers.