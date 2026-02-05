Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced on Thursday that authorities shut down 406 social media accounts used by criminal gangs for recruitment and propaganda in January, as gun-related attacks across the city fell by 70% compared with the same period last year.

Speaking at the monthly security data evaluation meeting held at the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of the Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), Gül presented January public security figures, outlining what he described as a sustained and multilayered crackdown on organized crime, terrorism, illegal weapons, cyber threats and irregular migration.

According to the governor, counterterrorism operations in January increased by 42% year-on-year. In total, 419 suspects were apprehended, with 74 placed under arrest and 89 subjected to judicial control measures. “As the state, we are determined to eradicate terrorism not only from our city and our country, but from this entire region,” Gül said.

Gül noted that Istanbul continues to compare favorably with other major global cities in terms of safety. Crimes against individuals, including intentional homicide, deprivation of liberty, threats and disturbance of public order, declined by 6% compared to January last year, while crimes against property fell by 17%.

He added that vehicle theft, theft from vehicles, snatching, pickpocketing and robbery recorded particularly sharp decreases. “We do not allow criminals or wanted individuals to circulate freely among our citizens,” he said.

Significant progress was also reported in the fight against illegal firearms. In January alone, security forces seized 1,156 unlicensed weapons and detained 1,394 suspects. Gül attributed the overall downward trend to recent legislative changes that reclassified carrying an unlicensed firearm from a minor offense into a crime punishable by imprisonment, strengthening deterrence.

Focusing on organized crime, Gül stressed that social media has become a central operational tool for criminal networks, particularly in targeting minors. He said gangs operating across multiple provinces, often with international links, have attempted to recruit children through false promises online.

“These structures hide behind children to commit crimes. Our state’s determined fight against these urban gangs is intensifying both domestically and internationally. They will never escape justice,” he said.

In the area of anti-smuggling operations, Gül reported that prevented tax losses rose by 33% compared to the same month last year, emphasizing that smuggling is not only an economic crime but also a key financing channel for terrorist and organized criminal groups.

Addressing narcotics, Gül underlined that the city’s strategy extends beyond supply-side enforcement to include education, rehabilitation and social support mechanisms, aiming for a comprehensive and sustainable response.

Cybercrime was identified as another critical front. Gül said digital platforms are now treated as a core security domain, with law enforcement using advanced technological tools to trace criminal activity, while prioritizing the protection of children from online threats.

Traffic safety also featured prominently in the briefing. Gül said traffic police remain on duty 24/7, with uninterrupted inspections across the city. He revealed that 57% of fatal and injury-related traffic accidents in January involved motorcycles and motorized bicycles, prompting increased controls and sanctions targeting two-wheeled vehicles. Inspections of school buses, taxis and the unauthorized use of flashing lights are also continuing. “With the new traffic law, we expect safer roads and more responsible driving behavior,” he said.

Gül addressed irregular migration, describing Istanbul as a global hub for trade, health care and education where the presence of foreigners is natural. However, he stressed that unregistered and irregular migration remains a red line. “Our rules are clear: If you are here, you must be registered and comply with the law. With Mobile Migration Point vehicles, we have institutionalized the system. Those who are legal, productive and studying are welcome. Those who are illegal or disrupt public order will not be tolerated,” he said.