In a live interview on Monday, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum vowed to continue the urban transformation process in Istanbul. He noted that around 500,000 residences will be built for those living in decrepit buildings that are not resistant to disasters.

The minister stated that the transformation process in the city has already begun, with projects currently underway in the Gaziosmanpaşa district. He pointed out that 695,000 houses have undergone transformation to reduce earthquake risk.

At present, the transformation initiative continues at 93,000 units across 39 districts. According to Kurum, "We need to demonstrate this willpower by strengthening even more units."

Kurum emphasized that there are 1.5 million housing units that need urgent transformation, with around 20% requiring immediate attention. He continued by saying that the transformation of 500,000 residences that are at risk will take place in their current locations.

"At the same time, we are planning 'satellite cities' on the Anatolian and European Sides for our remaining 500,000 residences," the minister added.

Kurum highlighted the focus on the nation's welfare without worrying about the future. "We will lay the foundations of 10,000 residences on the 22nd of this month with the honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We cannot leave Istanbul to its fate. We cannot leave it to people without competency and merit," he said.

The minister stated that an additional population should not be brought to Istanbul. "We have to make Istanbul a city of service, finance, culture and art. Partially, it will be the city of industry, but technological, not heavy industry," he said.

Kurum reminded the public of the plan to open a vast financial center in the Ataşehir district, covering an area of 2.5 million square meters (26.9 million square feet), which would employ 50,000 people.

As one of the candidates for the parliamentary list of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from Istanbul ahead of the May 14 elections, the minister emphasized the importance of citizens in disaster-affected areas as the top priority. He reiterated the need to rebuild houses in those areas first.

Kurum revealed that the ministry had conducted an on-site inspection of 5.9 million independent sections in the earthquake zone. He stated that they started working with the best architects in Türkiye to design houses that are in accordance with the culture, demographic structure, nature, climate and environment of the region devastated by earthquakes.

Following the Feb. 6 earthquakes, the urban transformation process in Istanbul was accelerated, with reports on reconstruction conducted in many districts throughout the city in March, involving both the ministry and the private sector.

The transformation of risky structures is a crucial issue for the city of around 16 million people. The government has pledged to do more in this manner to prevent a repeat of the massive damage seen in the Feb. 6 disaster in Türkiye’s southeast.