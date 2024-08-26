Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) teams are closing the Metrobus Beşyol stop toward Beylikdüzü as part of the "White Road" project.

The ongoing "White Road" concrete paving work between the IBB Social Facilities in Avcılar and the Yenibosna stops is causing the Beşyol stop toward Beylikdüzü to be temporarily closed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The stop in the direction of Zincirlikuyu will remain unaffected and reopen on Aug. 30, Friday, at 6 a.m.

Additionally, the Florya stop, which was closed on Aug. 24 toward Beylikdüzü, is currently not in service. Passengers wanting to reach this stop must get off at the next stop and board another metrobüs towards Zincirlikuyu.

The Florya stop will resume service at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing work, one lane of the D-100 highway toward Ankara is blocked with barriers. As Metrobuses are exiting onto the D-100 highway, vehicle congestion has occurred in the direction of Ankara.

In July, the construction of a new pedestrian overpass began at Yenibosna Metrobus Station, one of Istanbul's busiest transit points. The project, expected to last 75 days, aims to improve pedestrian access to the Metrobus station. Alongside this construction, IBB has implemented lane closures on the D-100 Highway and adjacent roads.

The closures affect both lanes toward Edirne and Ankara, with four lanes being blocked: the southern side road in the Ankara direction, the right lane of the D-100 highway, the northern side road in the Edirne direction and another right lane of the D-100 highway. The closures have significantly contributed to traffic congestion in the area.