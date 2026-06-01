Traffic congestion gripped Istanbul during the morning rush hour on the first workday following the Eid al-Adha holiday.

In the city's Asian side, congestion along the D-100 highway stretches from Kartal to the entrance of the Eurasia Tunnel.

Drivers on the TEM Highway are moving slowly between Sancaktepe and the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

Traffic heading toward the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge is backed up from Ataşehir to the bridge entrance.

Vehicles are also crawling between Altunizade and Ümraniye on the Şile Motorway.

Across the European side, heavy traffic is reported on the D-100 highway in the Ankara-bound direction from Avcılar to Mecidiyeköy.

Congestion on the TEM Highway has slowed traffic significantly between Esenler and Bayrampaşa and between Gaziosmanpaşa and Seyrantepe.

Morning commuters traveling to work and school have also caused crowding at tram, metro, bus and Metrobus stations.

According to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's mobile traffic map, congestion levels across the city reached 60%.