As the sun rises on June 6 this year, Muslims around the world will come together to celebrate Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice – one of the most spiritually significant events in the Islamic calendar. Marking the timeless story of the Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion, the feast invites believers to reflect on the values of obedience, generosity and compassion.

Spiritual meaning

At the heart of Eid al-Adha lies the ritual slaughter of a sacrificial animal, symbolizing devotion to God and a willingness to give up what is most valued. It commemorates the moment when the Prophet Ibrahim, in complete submission to God's command, was prepared to sacrifice his son before God replaced the child with a ram.

This act of sacrifice isn't merely symbolic – it is an act of worship, expressing submission to God's will and reminding believers that spiritual commitment often demands personal sacrifice, discipline and compassion.

Who participates?

Not every Muslim is required to perform the sacrifice. It is specifically encouraged for those who meet certain conditions: They must be adults of sound mind, not considered a traveler under Islamic law and financially able. According to Islamic guidelines, this means owning wealth beyond basic living needs and debts – roughly equivalent to the value of 80 grams of gold.

The sacrifice can be performed after the special Eid prayer on the first morning of the feast and must be completed within the next two or three days – specifically, by the end of the 12th (or, in some interpretations, the 13th) day of Dhul-Hijjah. The ritual can be carried out during daylight and nighttime, provided the appropriate religious timings are respected.

Choosing the right animal

Animals chosen for sacrifice must meet specific health and physical standards. They must be free from serious illnesses or injuries – conditions such as blindness, broken limbs or severe deformities disqualify them. However, minor issues like a torn ear, a slight limp or being naturally hornless do not invalidate the offering.

The animal must be treated with dignity and compassion. While the traditional method of slaughter is preferred, the use of anesthesia or electric stunning is permissible to minimize suffering – as long as the animal is still alive at the time of slaughter.

Sharing blessings

Eid al-Adha is a time of giving, and the distribution of meat reflects this spirit. Traditionally, the meat is divided into three parts: one for the household, one for extended family and friends, and one for those in need. This act not only strengthens communal bonds but also ensures that everyone, regardless of means, can share in the joy of the celebration.

Selling any part of the animal – whether meat, skin or organs – is discouraged. The Prophet Muhammad emphasized that the sacrifice is a sincere act of worship, not a commercial transaction. If any part must be sold for practical reasons, its proceeds should be donated to charity.

Modern methods

In recent years, many Muslims have chosen to fulfill the sacrifice through trusted charitable organizations. These groups handle the purchase, slaughter and distribution of meat on behalf of donors – especially useful for those living in urban areas or far from their homelands.

However, these organizations are expected to follow Islamic principles strictly. The animals must be genuinely sacrificed, and the meat must be distributed to those in need – not sold for profit. In rare cases where distribution becomes impractical and spoilage is likely, it is permissible for the organization to sell the meat and donate the proceeds to the poor, always honoring the donor’s original intent.

Guidelines on credit, loans

Islamic teachings also address how the sacrifice may be financed. Buying a sacrificial animal using a credit card or installment plan is permissible, provided no interest is involved and payments are made on time. This method still fulfills the religious obligation.

However, taking out interest-based bank loans for this purpose is discouraged. Islam does not require those in financial hardship to go into debt to perform the sacrifice. The principle is clear: You are not required to sacrifice if you cannot afford it.