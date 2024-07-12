In Istanbul, the fourth annual "Homeland Run" was organized on Thursday to commemorate those who lost their lives during the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Coordinated by the Istanbul Governorship, the Istanbul Youth and Sports Directorate, the July 15 Association, the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) and the Turkish Athletics Federation, the run began at the Çengelköy Martyrs' Fountain.

Athletes, alongside families of martyrs and veterans, completed the run at the July 15 Martyrs Memorial on the Anatolian side of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Enes Eminoğlu thanked those involved in organizing the run. Eminoğlu emphasized the significant patriotic resistance displayed on July 15, saying: "With the struggle of our president and a great will for homeland and nation, the coup plotters were defeated. We need to instill this consciousness in our youth to prevent such coups from happening again."

Eminoğlu highlighted numerous activities organized throughout Türkiye during the July 15 week by the Presidency and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, expressing their commitment to never forgetting the martyrs.

Istanbul Deputy Governor Ünal Kılıçarslan recalled the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) attempted coup against the nation eight years ago. He praised the resilience of the state and its people, stating, "We completed today's Homeland Run to better explain all these events to our citizens and to raise awareness."

Ibrahim Beşinci, president of TÜGVA, mentioned that such events are organized to remind people of July 15 and to pass on this awareness to future generations.

"On July 15, this noble nation resisted tanks and rifles, everyone defending these lands with flags in their hands, prayers on their lips and patriotism in their hearts stood firm across our country," he said and added, "We organized this run to dedicate this blessed struggle to all our citizens, who are free in thought and conscience."

The event included recitations from the Quran and prayers for the martyrs. Medals were awarded to the winners and participants took commemorative photos with athletes.