The Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) Istanbul organized a significant dawn prayer event at Dolmabahçe Mosque on Sunday, bringing together 1,453 young participants from all 39 districts of the city.

The youth joined in the same row to perform the morning prayer, emphasizing unity and shared values.

Following the prayer, participants collectively recited salutations and offered prayers. The program highlighted the virtues of loyalty, and devotion.

TÜGVA President İbrahim Beşinci, addressing the attendees, stated that standing together with the youth in the same row is not just a prayer but also a message of guidance and unity. He added, “This youth standing in this row will build a strong Türkiye of tomorrow with their faith, morality, and principled stance.”

TÜGVA Istanbul Provincial President Beytullah Çiçen emphasized that the young participants gathering at dawn represent not just a crowd, but a consciousness and commitment to a cause.

He said, “This gathering is the clearest expression of brotherhood, selflessness, and unity around a shared ideal. The bond we form with our youth from all corners of Istanbul is our greatest hope for the future.”