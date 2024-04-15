Public parks in Istanbul offered the opportunity to spend time in touch with nature for the city dwellers who spent Eid Al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, in the city. Citizens who stayed in the megacity, except for those who went to their hometowns or holiday regions due to the nine-day holiday including the Eid holiday, added the public parks to their sightseeing lists as well as historical and tourist places.

Located on the European and Anatolian sides of the city, the parks opened their doors to Istanbulites who took advantage of the good weather. Some had picnics and played sports with their families. Children enjoyed the playgrounds to burn some extra energy.

'A beautiful place'

Fehmi Emre told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he and his grandson Miraç Emre always come to Zeytinburnu's "Millet Bahçesi" ("public park") and that they really enjoy the outdoor space. Explaining that they also preferred this place during the holiday, Emre stated that the bayram was much more pleasant spent among the greenery.

Selda Gedik, one of the visitors, stated that they came to the public park during Eid Al-Fitr because it was comfortable and said: "I have a little one, so I come often. Young people also come. For example, I have a 24-year-old son. They also take their chairs and come, sit comfortably like a picnic, have a conversation and leave. It has become a nice place."

Nejla Arık noted that they often come to the public park and have fun.

Mehmet Avcı, stating that he lives in the district of Zeytinburnu and works as a shopkeeper in the district of Çapa, said: "When we close the shop on holidays, we bring the grandchildren. It is very good. It is very nice to get air and come with grandchildren."

Furkan Özlü, who expressed that he liked the public park, said that he played games here.

Nurcan Karaer, who explained that she brought her children to the public park, said: "We spent the holiday here with our children. It was calm here. We could not go anywhere, it was too crowded. We could not go to our hometown. We entertained the children, and we traveled within the city."