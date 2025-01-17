Additional measures have been implemented to prevent the sale and consumption of counterfeit alcohol, the Istanbul governor’s office announced after dozens of deaths related to bootleg beverages.

A statement noted that the relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to combat the issue effectively.

The statement recalled that, as per the governor’s directive dated Oct. 10, 2024, businesses selling alcohol are required to install a high-resolution camera system capable of recording 24/7 and covering the entire premises starting Jan. 1, 2025. These recordings must be retained for 30 days.

The statement included the following details: “With the governor’s office directive dated Jan. 10, 2025, it was decided that businesses selling or serving counterfeit or illegal alcohol, leading to fatalities, or determined to be selling such products during inspections and lacking a sales and service license issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's Tobacco and Alcohol Department, will face administrative actions as required by law."

Furthermore, businesses found to be selling or serving counterfeit or illegal alcohol will have their operating and business licenses revoked by the relevant municipalities. This measure will apply universally, with exceptions only in cases where specific laws provide exemptions.

In addition, this directive targets establishments offering open alcohol service or sales outside areas designated as permissible by local councils. These areas are determined based on the district governor’s evaluation of general security and public order, ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

The statement further noted that, in addition to these directives, district administrations have been instructed in writing to establish inspection teams.

These teams will include representatives from the Provincial Directorate of Trade, as well as the district's police directorate, gendarmerie command, municipality, health directorate, and agriculture and forestry directorate.

The inspection teams are mandated to conduct continuous, round-the-clock inspections to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

The statement reported that 15 suspects, who were found to have distributed large quantities of counterfeit alcohol into the market, were detained.

Four of these suspects were arrested on charges of "intentional manslaughter," while the processing of eight suspects is ongoing, and three were released.

Since Jan. 1, 29 tons of counterfeit alcohol have been seized across the city. Licenses for 64 businesses found to have sold counterfeit or illegal alcohol products have been revoked, and judicial proceedings against their officials are ongoing.

The statement also highlighted that 302 tons of counterfeit alcohol were seized in operations conducted last year.

Since Jan. 13, in Istanbul, 92 people have been hospitalized due to methanol poisoning from counterfeit alcohol, and 37 of them have lost their lives.

It was learned that 48 individuals are still undergoing treatment, four have been discharged, one person refused treatment and two left the hospital without permission.

Those affected by methanol poisoning were admitted to hospitals across various districts, particularly in Güngören, Beyoğlu, Bakırköy and Başakşehir.

Of the 48 people still being treated, 27 are in intensive care on ventilators. Four patients who completed their treatment in regular wards were discharged, one refused treatment and two left the hospital without authorization.