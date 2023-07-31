In an alarming development, the water level in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece Lake has recently experienced a precipitous decrease as once fishing areas have now transformed into arid landscapes, with parched soil exhibiting cracks.

Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) reports indicate that Büyükçekmece Dam has also been profoundly affected by the rapid water depletion.

The current water level in the dam stands at 18.47%, in stark contrast to the 74.55% recorded during the same period last year.

This marks the lowest level measurement since 2014, according to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Resident Oktay Cantürk lamented the lake's decline, noting that it has receded approximately 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) due to the harsh drought. "People used to come here for fishing before the lake dried up," Cantürk said.

As the waters of Büyükçekmece Lake rapidly recede, seashells at the bottom of the lake and dried-up algae are becoming visible. Aerial footage reveals the magnitude of the decreased area.

However, the depletion of water levels is not confined to Büyükçekmece Lake alone. The situation persists across various dams in Istanbul, as per ISKI data.

The overall water level in Istanbul's dams currently stands at 37.49%, displaying a significant decline from the previous year's measurement of 66.79% on the same date. This marks the lowest recorded value for July since 2014, leaving a mere 325.7 million cubic meters (mcm) of water in Istanbul's reservoirs.

According to ISKI data, as of July 30, the water level in Alibeyköy Dam stood at 18.89%, Büyükçekmece Dam Lake at 18.47%, Darlık Dam at 53.07%, Elmalı Dam at 28.34%, Istrancalar at 34.14%, Kazandere at 7.69%, Pabuçdere at 4.72%, Sazlıdere at 21.26% and Terkos Dam at 24.93%.

The dam with a slightly higher level was Ömerli Dam at a filling capacity of 70.41%, as per data.