Istanbul's water utility agency has made a startling announcement, revealing that the city's daily water consumption has reached an unprecedented high of over 3.5 million cubic meters, marking the highest figure in the city's history.

This record-breaking feat comes as temperatures continue to soar, with last week seeing a scorching high of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.38 degrees Fahrenheit) accompanied by unbearable humidity. The blistering heatwave has engulfed provinces across the country, particularly in the western and southern regions, where devastating forest fires are wreaking havoc.

Data from the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI) highlights a concerning decline in dam occupancy rates, plummeting to a mere 40%. This breaks the all-time record for water consumption, as Istanbul struggles to cope with a dry winter and an unusually short spring season.

Earlier reports revealed that three vital dams, supplying water to Istanbul from the eastern Thrace region, have been significantly impacted by an ongoing drought. According to the latest data compiled from ISKI's website, Kazandere dam's current filling capacity stands at a mere 5.14%, Pabuçdere dam at 3.91%, and Istrancalar dam at 33.28%.

Türkiye, already classified as a "water-stressed" nation due to rapid population growth and increased industrial activity, faces the looming risk of becoming a "water-poor" country by 2030.

In response to the climate crisis and to promote water conservation, authorities have taken several initiatives, including the recent implementation of a "Drought Management Plan" for 23 basins across the country. These measures aim to raise public awareness about the threats posed by climate change and ensure sustainable and efficient water consumption practices.

ISKI has reached out to its subscribers, urging them to exercise caution with water usage and minimize their daily consumption to the greatest extent possible. As Istanbul battles against unprecedented heat and dwindling water resources, the responsibility to protect and preserve this invaluable resource lies with each and every citizen.