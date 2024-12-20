Navigating through Istanbul’s narrow, bustling streets, Ahmet expertly maneuvers his motorcycle, skillfully dodging pedestrians and cars. He pauses outside a small warehouse to grab a bag of groceries and take a quick puff from his cigarette, readying himself for the next delivery just moments away.

Ahmet is one of thousands of delivery workers caught up in the rapid growth of Istanbul’s quick commerce (q-commerce) sector. What began as a service for speedy meals and essentials has now evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry, becoming an integral part of daily life in a city of over 15 million people.

In recent years, Istanbul has witnessed a boom in startups and delivery companies, all competing for a slice of the fast-growing market, offering everything from groceries to fast food with just a tap of a button.

Experts highlight that the demand for express delivery services surged, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the need for safety, coupled with the convenience of home delivery, overshadowed the traditional shopping experience.

Estimates suggest that more than 506,000 businesses are now part of Türkiye’s e-commerce sector, which covers the online buying of goods and services. Of these, 220,000 are based in Istanbul, solidifying the city as the epicenter of the industry.

Ahmet entered the delivery world two years ago, motivated by his love for motorcycles. He recalls how buying a motorbike led to mounting debts, eventually pushing him into the courier industry.

"When I heard there’s more money in courier work, I decided to dive in," he said, glancing at the clock on his phone.

Emre, a rider for seven to eight years, joined for his love of motorcycles but is now all too aware of the risks. An accident once required 17 metal plates in his jaw.

"Motorcycling is dangerous. They say two wheels can cost you your life, while four only cost you money."

When he first started, Emre enjoyed riding all day, but after accidents and reckless driving, his passion faded.

"We don't really get to enjoy life. We're always a step away from another accident. I wouldn't recommend it," Emre warns young, eager riders considering the profession.

The growth of q-commerce has often meant that the personal well-being of delivery workers like Ahmet has been neglected.

Riders often complain about long hours, leaving little time for socializing.

"I end up working 12, sometimes 14 or 17 hours a day. I have no social life – just sleep, work, and food in between,” says Ahmet.

Although his earnings have doubled, Ahmet knows his life is at risk every time he rides. "I’ve had many accidents or close calls. I even shattered my lower jaw while wearing a helmet."

The job's pressures are both physical and emotional.

"People don’t seem to care about our lives. There’s no respect for motorcycles on the road,” Ahmet sighs.

The fast pace of the job adds to the strain, with workers handling dozens of parcels daily.

"Sometimes we deliver 80 packages, other times 60 or 50. It’s exhausting. You’re always on the move, and there’s constant competition,” says Ahmet.

The courier who makes the most deliveries gets paid the most.

Delivery companies have set up depots in neighborhoods across Istanbul, offering basic groceries. Riders are also tasked with picking up groceries from nearby supermarkets or food from restaurants.

Emre, based in the Umraniye district, serves customers within a 4.5-kilometer (2.8-mile) radius, with only minutes to reach each destination.

"So, you end up speeding or breaking the rules – there’s no other choice.”

While the job is tough and stressful, Emre notes there are moments of kindness. "The other day, I was trying to pass a public bus, and the driver made room, saying, ‘We can’t pass, but you go ahead.’”

Q-business boom

Ahmet and Emre are part of Istanbul's growing q-commerce sector, which delivers goods in just 30 to 60 minutes, a significant contrast to traditional e-commerce, where delivery takes several days.

Fehmi Bugra Erdal, head of the e-commerce program at Atilim University in Ankara, explains that q-commerce has flourished in Türkiye, especially in Istanbul, due to the city’s fast-paced lifestyle and significant time spent in traffic. According to 2023 data, Türkiye's e-commerce market grew by 115%, reaching 1.85 trillion liras ($79.4 billion) with 5.87 billion transactions.

Despite challenges in sustaining growth elsewhere, the sector thrives in Istanbul, where over 50% of residents spend more than three hours daily in traffic, driving the demand for fast delivery services.

However, working as a courier comes with risks. Erdal highlights that 56% of couriers report discomfort from long hours outdoors, 50% suffer from traffic accidents, and 40% face health problems related to their work on motorcycles.

Couriers often work 10 to 12 hours a day, with serious consequences for their health and safety, as the sector's rapid growth leads to increased pressure on delivery workers.