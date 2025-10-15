Despite recent autumn rainfall in Istanbul, the city’s dam reservoirs continue to decline.

According to data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), the water levels of Istanbul’s dams have fallen below 25%, currently measured at 24.96%.

Following a dry spring and summer, the reservoirs in Istanbul’s dam basins are shrinking day by day. In March, dam levels had reached around 80%, but today they measure far below half capacity. Areas that were once covered with water are now arid. In the Büyükçekmece Dam Lake basin, livestock graze in areas that previously hosted fish, while viaducts built for the dam have turned into green spaces.

In September, Istanbul’s dam levels were slightly higher at around 30%, showing a continued downward trend to the current 24.96%. This highlights how the city’s water reserves have steadily fallen over the past month despite some autumn rainfall.

Four of Istanbul’s dams now have water levels below 20%, with the Kazandere Dam recording the lowest at 2.65%. The Elmalı Dam remains at its fullest at 49.74%. Other dams measure as follows: Ömerli 15.76%, Darlık 38.93%, Terkos 30.43%, Alibeyköy 14.19%, Büyükçekmece 29.68%, Sazlıdere 27.47%, Istrancalar 28.42% and Papuçdere 10.57%.

Experts warn that continued low rainfall combined with high water demand could worsen the situation, raising concerns about potential water shortages in Istanbul.