The water levels in the dams supplying Istanbul are now being measured at 42.43%. According to data from the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (ISKI), the water level in the dams, which had risen to 82.22% on April 15 this year, has continued to decline due to the summer heat and increased water consumption.

While the fullness rate of the dams supplying the city was 58.28% on July 19, it has fallen to 42.43% today. Water levels in individual dams were recorded as follows: Ömerli 38.75%, Darlık 54.07%, Elmalı 61.1%, Terkos 47.25%, Alibey 26.11%, Büyükçekmece 43.24%, Sazlıdere 39.14%, Istrancalar 32.06%, Kazandere 24.23% and Pabuçdere 34.27%.

In total, the dams and reservoirs supplying the city have a capacity of 868.683 million cubic meters, with the current water volume measured at 368.26 million cubic meters. So far this year, 408.19 million cubic meters of water have been drawn from the Melen and Yeşilçay sources that supply the city.

Yesterday, Istanbul received 3.407 million cubic meters of water. Examining past years, the dam levels on Aug. 26 have shown notable fluctuations. In 2015, the dams were 70.42% full, and in 2016, the level dropped to 54.02%.

In 2017, it rose again to 63.96%, staying nearly the same in 2018 at 63.91%. The fullness slightly decreased in 2019 to 60.69%, then dropped further in 2020 to 48.92%.

In 2021, it increased to 59.38%, followed by a slight rise to 59.66% in 2022. However, in 2023, the level fell sharply to 30.64%, before recovering to 48.31% in 2024.