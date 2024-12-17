Fatih Municipality in Istanbul continues to contribute to academic and cultural life by revitalizing historical structures. As part of this vision, the restored Davutpaşa Madrassa offers an inspiring working and meeting space for postgraduate students, academics and researchers, combining historical character with modern academic facilities.

Emphasizing the importance of integrating the madrassa into academic life, Fatih Mayor M. Ergün Turan stated: "Fatih is not only the capital of historical heritage but also one of the centers of science, art and culture. By restoring Davutpaşa Madrassa in line with its rich history, we have transformed it into a center that meets the needs of the modern academic world. We have created an environment where young academics and researchers can freely work, produce knowledge and share it. The past and the future meet in Davutpaşa Madrassa. This structure will continue to serve as an important academic center that carries the traces of the past into the future."

A key part of Fatih's rich historical heritage, the madrassa has been restored to its original form and transformed into a center that responds to modern academic needs. Offering individual study areas, computer and internet access, thesis support, and free photocopy services, the building provides a quiet and efficient environment for postgraduate and doctoral students, as well as academics.

Special refreshments offered throughout the day and private study rooms for three people also help students and academics continue their work in a comfortable setting. This way, the madrassa goes beyond simply responding to academic needs and creates a bridge between history and modernity.

The venue is not limited to individual study areas; it also hosts academic events, workshops and talks. These activities encourage researchers from different disciplines to come together and share knowledge. These programs, attended by postgraduate and doctoral students as well as expert academics, offer a platform where theoretical knowledge is turned into practice.

This project, meticulously implemented by Fatih Municipality, contributes significantly to both academic work and the preservation of historical heritage. The building, modernized while preserving the architectural fabric of Davutpaşa Madrassa, serves today’s academic world while keeping the traces of the past alive.

The madrassa aims to attract attention through events and conferences that will interest both local and international academics. In addition to individual workspaces, the venue also provides space for collective events, encouraging the growth of new ideas and the wider dissemination of academic knowledge.

The renovation once again demonstrates Fatih Municipality's commitment to academic and cultural life. This project, which blends historical and modern elements, not only offers an ideal working environment for postgraduate students and academics but also enhances Fatih’s academic appeal. As an important example of integrating historical heritage with modern academic life, Davutpaşa Madrassa will strengthen not only Fatih’s but also Türkiye’s position in the academic world through future international events.